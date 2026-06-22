5 Restaurant Chains With the Best All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry, According to Diners

These popular casual dining spots and buffet chains serve the top-rated endless seafood platters.

All-you-can-eat fish fries aren’t just for lucky people in the Midwest—plenty of chains have this delicious seafood feast on the menu, mostly on Fridays when fish dishes are traditionally served. Whether breaded or battered fish like cod and pollock or Southern classics like catfish, customers plan ahead to take the best advantage of these generous platters of fried fish and tasty sides: Here are five chains with the best all-you-can-eat fish fries diners love.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has an excellent All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Friday on Fridays starting at 4 p.m. “It is so good! They give you so much though. I cannot do all you eat so I try and get through the first serving then order a second, eat a bit then take it home. It’s cheaper than the regular and it’s so good,” one diner said.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s Friday night AYCE Seafood Bar is a must-try, with endless fried fish and other tasty seafood options. “Seafood buffet was yummy, some options overcooked; but CATFISH was awesome!!!!” one fan shared.

Captain George’s

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The all-you-can-eat seafood buffet at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant is outstanding, with delicious fried fish, oysters, crab, and much more. “It’s the absolute best seafood buffet I have ever eaten at!” one diner said. “You can’t go wrong with picking this place. The price is reasonable for the variety of food to choose from. The quality of the food was awesome!”

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet

Diners at Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet can enjoy delicious fried fish, crab legs, , fried scallops, prime rib, and more. “I tried their popcorn shrimp, fried fish, okra and hush puppies (they were fresh and really good!). My husband and kids also enjoyed their food and crab legs! ” one fan said.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral diners can enjoy endless fried fish options as part of the chain’s impressive buffet. “My belly won the decision today! Golden Corral has some of the best fried chicken and fish around!” one happy diner said, sharing a picture of their food on Facebook.