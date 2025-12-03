5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Baked Beans, According to Chefs

Chefs say these 5 chain restaurants serve baked beans with unbeatable depth and smoky flavor.

Baked beans may not always steal the spotlight, but chefs know that a great batch can elevate any meal. While many restaurants offer them as a simple side, only a handful deliver beans that truly stand out with the ideal blend of flavor and texture. “For me, the best baked beans have depth that comes from a rich, meaty flavor,” says Chef Abby Cheshire, private yacht chef and author of PASSPORT TO FLAVOR: 100 Global Dishes You Can Make Anywhere. “Beans on their own are mild, so adding something like smoky bacon, ham hock, or even a little brisket gives them that savory backbone they need. It turns the sauce from sweet-and-simple into something layered and hearty.” Chef Abby explains, “The sauce itself should hit the classic balance of sweet, smoky, tangy, and savory. Molasses or brown sugar adds warmth, mustard or vinegar gives brightness, and the rendered fat from the meat ties everything together.” She adds, “The texture matters too: the beans should be tender but not mushy, and the sauce should be glossy and thick enough to coat a spoon.” To find out which spots are doing baked beans the best, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs who share their top places to go.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is an award-winning barbecue joint in Florida and Georgia and it serves an unforgettable dish of baked beans, according to Chef Abby. “They actually add brisket and pork right into the beans,” she says. “That smoked meat gives the sauce richness, body, and real barbecue flavor.” She explains, “Every spoonful tastes like it came straight off the smoker. It’s hearty, flavorful, and exactly what baked beans should be.”

Central BBQ

Central BBQ in Memphis is a buzz-worthy award-winning spot where you can get great BBQ and baked beans. It’s a favorite for Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum. “Central BBQ serves classic Southern-style BBQ beans that are known for their rich, smoky-sweet flavor,” he says. “Their beans are tender, hearty, and pair perfectly with the restaurant’s signature barbecue. They’ve become one of my go-to sides whenever I’m at Central BBQ.” And if you’re not in the don’t worry—you can have their food shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Heim Barbecue

Heim Barbecue is a small Texas chain with a handful of locations throughout the state and according to Chef Andrew, they have amazing pinto beans. “This pitmaster-style pot of pinto beans — a Heim Barbecue staple — is made completely from scratch and simmered low and slow with brisket trimmings, onions, tomatoes, and spices. The result is a hearty, smoky, deeply savory bean that pairs perfectly with classic Texas-style barbecue. These beans have real depth from the brisket and aromatics, and they’re always one of my go-to sides at Heim.”

Full Moon Bar-B-Que

Alabama regional chain, Full Moon Bar-B-Que, has been serving the state’s finest barbecue since 1986 and it’s a must-have for Chef Andrew. “Full Moon Bar‑B‑Que, a beloved Southeastern chain, serves baked beans that are a fan favorite,” he says. “Made daily from scratch using seasoned canned beans, onions, peppers, and brown sugar, these beans are hearty, flavorful, and pair perfectly with pulled pork platters.” Chef Andrew adds, “The care in their daily prep keeps them creamy and consistently delicious — a must-try side for anyone visiting a BBQ joint.”

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is a local favorite and Chef Andrew says the beans are a must-try. “Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que serves hearty, robust BBQ beans made with a mix of black, red, and navy beans, along with meaty pieces of brisket and pork, onions, garlic, and chiles in a tangy, smoky sauce,” he says. “They’re thick, flavorful, and pair perfectly with any smoked meat platter, making them a must-try side for fans of Kansas City barbecue.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e