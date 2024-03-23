11 Healthiest Canned Beans—and 3 To Avoid

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While canned products often have an unhealthy reputation, there are tons of healthy products in the canned aisle if you know what to look for. Canned beans, in particular, are an excellent source of fiber and protein, with options available that feature low added sugars and reduced salt content.

Unlike dried beans that require soaking and cooking at home, canned beans are convenient and readily available. However, they may contain added ingredients like preservatives, seasonings, and sugars. It's essential to scrutinize the label for these additives to ensure you're selecting the healthiest canned beans.

To aid in your search for healthy canned beans, Alyssa Smolen, MS RDN CDN, a New Jersey-based dietitian content creator recommends a few tips: "Look for store brand canned beans labeled 'no added salt.' This is because oftentimes canned beans can have extra salt." And embrace store brand options! "They can be more cost-effective and are oftentimes store brands are just as high quality as name brands," she adds.

When assessing the healthiness of canned beans, several factors come into play:

Fiber: Fiber is one of the most beneficial nutrients in beans, promoting regular digestion and increasing feelings of fullness. Plus, beans contain prebiotic fiber, which acts as "food" for our gut microbiome.

Protein: Beans offer a source of plant-forward protein that can contribute to feelings of fullness at your meal and help you meet your protein requirements for the day.

Sodium: Salt might be added to canning to preserve the product. Looking for low- or no-sodium canned beans is one way you can choose healthy beans at the store.

We spoke to dietitians and nutrition experts to find out exactly which canned beans they recommend—and which they don't—when shopping at the grocery store. Read on to learn more, and then check out 10 Amazing Benefits of a High-Fiber Diet.

The 11 Healthiest Canned Beans

Best: Heyday Canning Co. Coconut Curry Chickpeas

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce serving) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 8 g

Heyday Canning Co. is changing the canned bean game with creative flavors like Coconut Curry Chickpeas and Harissa Lemon. With 6 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein, these chickpeas are bursting with both flavor and staying power. Pair these with jasmine rice, chicken, or tofu for a balanced meal that will keep you full and satisfied.

RELATED: The 7 Healthiest Beans You Can Eat, According to Science

Best: Jovial Foods Chickpeas

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs :18 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

With an impressive 9 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, these garbanzo beans are one of the healthiest on the market. "I love all of the jarred beans from Jovial Foods, particularly the chickpeas. They come in BPA-free glass jars instead of cans, but they're shelf-stable and will keep just fine in your pantry. I typically don't think far enough ahead to soak dried beans, and these are the only ready-to-eat beans I've found that really come close to the flavor and texture I enjoy. They do have some added salt (although they're lower in sodium than many popular brands of canned chickpeas), so you can rinse the beans to get rid of some sodium if that's a concern," says Christine Byrne, MPH, RD, an intuitive eating dietitian and the owner of Ruby Oak Nutrition in Raleigh, NC.

Best: A Dozen Cousins Mexican Pinto Beans

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

With 5 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein, A Dozen Cousins has nailed their delicious flavor profiles seasoned with spices that don't add sugar to this product. Great for tacos or an add-in to soup or chili, this healthy package of beans is ready to eat after a quick whirl in the microwave.

RELATED: 10 Best & Worst Canned Chilis, According to Dietitians

Best: Beanvivo Black Bean

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

In addition to a hearty 7 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, Beanvivo black beans also have no added sugar. We love the Baja flavor for some delicious seasoning without any added sugars. These black beans work well paired with fish tacos or as the starter for black bean soup.

Best: Eden Foods Kidney Beans

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 7 g

With an impressive 8 grams of fiber, Eden Foods' kidney beans are one of the healthiest options on the market. "I like Eden Foods Beans because they are cooked under pressure and put in cans that don't have chemicals like BPA, BPS, or phthalates, which are linked to hormonal and fertility issues. They are also easier to digest due to the addition of kombu, a sea vegetable used during processing," offers Celine Thompson MS, RDN, a registered dietitian with Fueling Fertility LLC.

RELATED: 15 Best Low-Sodium Canned Soups, According to Dietitians

Best: Earthly Choice Bean Medley

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 9 g

One of the benefits of choosing a bean medley is that you get a variety of beans in just a half-cup serving. Earthly Choice serves up 6 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein with just 1 gram of total sugar per serving. If you'd like to make bean salad, you could combine this with oil, vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper for a quick lunch or as a side dish.

Best: Bush's Zero Added Sugar

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Bush's Beans Zero Added Sugar has no sugar in its baked bean product, and with a shocking 12 grams of fiber, you will get the gut health boost without a blood sugar roller coaster.

Best: Camellia Beans for Two

Nutrition (Per ¼ cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

This container of Cajun Style White Beans for 2 from Camellia is an excellent solution for a quick dinner for yourself and some leftovers or for you and your partner. With 7 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein with just one gram of added sugar, you will find these beans provide a hearty boost to any meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 10 Amazing Benefits of a High-Fiber Diet

Best: 365 Garbanzo beans

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

With no added sugar, and just 90 milligrams of sodium, these garbanzo beans make a healthy addition to any meal or snack. "The ingredients are just beans, water, and a little salt for preservation. There are no added sugars, and the sodium content is low, with less than 5% of your recommended daily amount per serving. But if you want even less sodium, look for the 'no salt added' version, which has only 10 milligrams of sodium per serving," shares Bailey Franklyn, a Culinary Registered Dietitian and owner of Harvest Table Nutrition.

Best: Sprague Foods Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 7 g

If beans and toast are your jam, this is a healthier alternative to add to your English breakfast. "Sprague Foods Baked Beans are one of the healthiest canned beans on the market. They use high-quality, whole-food ingredients you'd find in your kitchen. Plus, their pressure cooking methods eliminate the need for preservatives, and the cans and lids are BPA-free," says Melissa Boufounos, CHN, sports nutritionist and owner of MB Performance Nutrition near Ottawa, ON. Boufounos adds, "I enjoy eating a half-cup serving for breakfast alongside toast, turkey sausages, and fruit as a way to kickstart my day with 5 grams of fiber, 6 grams of plant-based protein, and 10% of my daily iron intake."

Best: Sprouts Low Sodium Great Northern Beans

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

We love the lower sodium content in Sprouts' Great Northern Beans in addition to the 6 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein per half-cup serving. Northern beans pair well with salads, add more staying power to soups, or you could get creative and make a mashed bean topping for toast.

The 3 Canned Beans to Avoid

Worst: Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 7 g

"Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans aren't the healthiest canned bean out there," Franklin shares. They contain over half of the daily allowance for added sugars and are a significant source of sodium. "For one-half cup, they contain 550 milligrams of sodium, which is almost 25% of the daily recommended amount, and 15 grams of added sugar. While this may not seem like a lot, you might eat more than a half-cup serving," Franklin concludes.

RELATED: 25 Unhealthiest Drinks on the Planet—Ranked by Sugar

Worst: Van Camp's Pork and Beans

Nutrition (Per 7.25 ounce serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 6 g

With 13 grams of sugar and 610 milligrams of sodium, Van Camp Pork and Beans are not one of the healthiest choices in the supermarket. While they do have a competitive amount of fiber and protein, these aren't as healthy as other options on the market that pay attention to lower levels of sodium and added sugar. With nearly half the recommended daily allowance of sugar and a quarter of the recommended salt intake in a day, one serving of these beans is higher in added sugar and sodium compared to the healthier options on our list.

Worst: Heinz Deep Browned Beans with Pork and Molasses

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.4 g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 8 g

With 11 grams of added sugar from molasses, Heinz Deep Brown Baked Beans with Pork and Molasses will deliver nearly half of your daily allowance for added sugars. You'll still get a significant source of fiber and protein, making this a choice that isn't harmful to your health from time to time. To make the healthiest choice, look for a sugar-free option as an alternative.