7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Christmas Ham Worth Taking Home

There’s nothing like a beautiful ham for Christmas dinner, either as the main protein or a delicious side. This savory, sweet, smoky meat is delicious and a nice alternative to turkey or a beef roast. Not only does a whole ham go well with traditional sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, the leftovers (if there are any!) are incredibly versatile and can be used for anything from sandwiches to a casserole. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best Christmas ham dinners worth taking home.

Famous Dave’s Bar‑B‑Que

Famous Dave’s Bar‑B‑Que has a Whole Double Smoked Ham Feast that serves 10-12 people. Each feast contains a whole Double Smoked Ham, 3 quarts of Garlic Red Skin Mashed Potatoes, 3 quarts of Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese, 3 quarts of Green Beans, and 15 Corn Bread Muffins. The chain also has Bakers Square Pies available at certain locations.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. is offering guests a delicious Ham Holiday Celebration Feast. Each meal contains grilled ham and homestyle stuffing, plus three of your favorite sides, a dozen biscuits, and two whole pies ready for dessert. This feast will feed 10 people.

Mimi’s Café

Mimi’s Café has a beautiful Bone-In Spiral Ham Take Home Feast. “The meal serves up to 10 people and includes a Sliced Smoked Ham with Orange Dijon Glaze, Chef-Made Gravy, Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Candied Pecan Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Cornbread Stuffing, and Green Bean Casserole with crispy onion strings. Enjoy two Carrot Raisin Nut Loaves, one Pumpkin and one Pecan Pie for dessert,” the restaurant says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

HoneyBaked Ham

If you want a delicious ham shipped straight to your door, HoneyBaked Ham has several options including individual hams or full feasts. The Quarter Ham Meal serves up to eight people and contains one Honey Baked Bone-in Quarter Ham with a sweet & crunchy glaze, with the choice of three Heat & Serve Side Dishes.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has a Holiday Ham Heat & Serve Feast that serves eight people. Each meal contains Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Roasted Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Sweet Yeast Rolls. Dessert is Apple Streusel Pie & Pecan Pie.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans guests can pick up a Hickory-smoked Ham Farmhouse Feast for the holidays, which feeds eight. Each order includes hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, freshly baked rolls, and pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is offering three different options for take-home holiday feasts. “Our delicious Holiday Feasts make it simple to gather your loved ones around the table without the stress of cooking. Enjoy Roasted Turkey, Glazed Ham or Bone-In Pork Roast. Each meal includes a variety of traditional sides, a dozen yeast rolls and a whole pie. Pick up is available starting November 3. Must order 72 hours in advance,” the restaurant says.