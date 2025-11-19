7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Complete Thanksgiving Dinners

Preparing for Thanksgiving can be a bit of an ordeal—the planning, shopping, prepping, cooking, cleaning, and so on can leave even the most energetic of hosts absolutely exhausted, especially if they are responsible for doing it without much help. Luckily there are plenty of plan-b options for those who want the traditional holiday dinner without the stress and washing up. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best complete Thanksgiving dinners worth taking home.

Brio Italian Grille

Let Brio Italian Grille take care of Thanksgiving dinner with the Half Pan Thanksgiving Feast, which serves 8-10 people. Each order includes Sliced White Meat Turkey, Homestyle Gravy, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Italian Sausage Stuffing, Seasonal Vegetable, and Cranberry Sauce. Add Pumpkin Cannoli for a perfect Thanksgiving dessert.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s holiday offerings have something for everyone, and include turkey, ham, and even prime rib. The Prime Rib Heat & Serve Family Dinner is a special option that feeds 4-6 people. Each order includes prime rib plus au jus and horseradish sauce, macaroni & cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, roasted gravy, and sweet yeast rolls.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse has Thanksgiving to-go family packs. Each meal contains Roasted Turkey Breast, Dressing, Gravy, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Salad, Cranberry Sauce, and Fresh Bread. Ideal for smaller parties of four people.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris is offering a fabulous Thanksgiving At Your Table where the upscale chain does all the heavy lifting. This meal includes Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Sausage & Herb Stuffing, and Turkey Gravy & Cranberry Relish. Guests can also choose one medium holiday salad and one medium holiday side, with four personal-sized pumpkin cheesecakes for dessert.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a Full Spread Bundle for Six, which includes your choice of Mixed-Herb Roasted Turkey or Sliced Beef Tenderloin, plus all the traditional sides. The Tenderloin Bundle contains Fleming's Salad, Roasted Beef Tenderloin Served With Peppercorn Sauce, Savory Housemade Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Green Beans With Apricots & Onions, Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Sauce, and Carrot Cake for dessert.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is offering guests a complete Italian-style Thanksgiving meal perfect for family gatherings or sharing with your team at the office. Each order contains Sliced White Meat Turkey, Homestyle Gravy, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing, Seasonal Vegetable, and Cranberry Sauce. Guests can have Pumpkin Pie to round off their meal.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. ​​has a Turkey Holiday Celebration Feast that feeds 10. Guests can enjoy tender roasted turkey and homestyle stuffing, three seasonal sides, a dozen biscuits, and two whole pies to finish the meal on a sweet note. There will definitely be leftovers!