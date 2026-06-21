5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish Sandwich Toppings, According to Diners

These top-rated fast-food and casual spots use the tastiest ingredients to elevate a seafood classic.

A good fish sandwich is made infinitely better by excellent toppings, from crispy fresh veggies to tangy tartar and even melty cheese. If you’re craving this seafood staple and want only the best, several restaurants have fish sandwiches made with ingredients so good customers order them on repeat. From fast-food spots to sit-down eateries, the following fish sandwiches get the seal of approval from discerning diners. Here are five to add to your list.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish sandwich is an underrated treat. “I asked for light mayo instead of tartar sauce. It comes with lettuce and cheese. I added a tomato. Surprisingly good!” one diner said.

Arby’s

Arby’s seasonal King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich is eagerly awaited all year. “Arby’s Kings Hawaiian fish sandwich is the best. Comes on a King’s Hawaiian roll with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and tartar sauce. I think the sweet roll is what makes the sandwich so good!” one fan said. “Be sure to try Arby’s fish sandwich. It is hands down the BEST fish sandwich of any of the fast food places,” another agreed.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich (and seasonal walleye sandwich) is a fan-favorite menu item. “Culver’s… A meaty single piece of fish, soft brioche bun, shredded salad, good but not messy dollop of tartar sauce,” one fan shared. “Made to order like all of Culver’s food.”

McDonald’s

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Fans of McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich rave about the iconic steamed bun and tartar sauce which is widely considered one of the best. “That steamed bun is heaven and makes the whole sandwich!” one diner said.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen‘s Wild Alaska Fish Sandwich is a hit with seafood fans. “Fish sandwiches are my favorite! Call me crazy but you have to try the fish sandwich at Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, I was pleasantly surprised!! Very good,” one diner said.