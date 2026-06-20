5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Baskets, According to Diners

From crispy shrimp to fresh flounder, these chain restaurants serve top-tier fried seafood baskets.

Does fried seafood taste better when it’s in a paper-lined basket? There’s something about the aesthetics of the basket vs plate or platter that makes it very pleasing to the eye, and it has that wonderful beach shack vibe to it. Hot fried fish, shrimp, and fries all steaming together merrily in this receptacle makes the meal more casual and fun, so no wonder several restaurants offer these seafood treats. If you’re in the mood for excellent fried seafood with all the tasty sides, here are five chains with the best ones according to diners.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket is famous for delicious Gulf coast-inspired food that lives up to its name. “The highlight of the meal was the huge portion of fried flounder,” one guest shared. “This was some of the tastiest, freshest flounder I have ever had. Breading was light, not overpowering, had a great flavor but the fish itself was amazing.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is known for its fried seafood basket combos with fish, shrimp, fries and more. “Honestly was blown away about how great my lunch was,” one diner raved. “Haven’t ate at LJS’s in over 10 years and decided to give it a try. The fish and hush puppies were fried so well and everything was crispy!”

Skrimp Shack

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Skrimp Shack has delicious fried seafood baskets that come with a side and a drink. “This place is GREAT! The fried okra is fresh and perfect. The shrimp is good size, and fried hot and juicy. Can’t beat the price or the speed,” one fan said.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

Ivar’s Seafood Bar has wonderful fried fish baskets, including the Fish & Chips basket and Jumbo Prawns with French Fries. “The food was super fresh and came steaming hot,” one fan said. “Personally I highly recommend the Cajun Fish and chips but everything I’ve tried off the menu so far has been exceptional.”

Eat My Catfish

Diners at Eat My Catfish love the baskets of shrimp and catfish served with hushpuppies and other delicious sides. “This is a good place for fried seafood; the best part of our meal was the fried shrimp. It was wonderfully seasoned. We decided to eat outside; it was quite pleasant,” one diner said.