6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Beef Stew

With the days growing shorter and the temperatures dropping, it's time to embrace those cozy comfort foods that warm the soul. One sought-after, cold-weather classic is beef stew. Made with tender chunks of meat, potatoes, and vegetables, this high-protein dish can be immensely satisfying.

There are various preparations, from the old-fashioned American version to the fancy French-style beef bourguignon with its hallmark red wine gravy. No matter how you enjoy your beef stew, there's no denying that the popularity of this old-fashioned dinner is about to spike as fall gets into full swing.

If you aren't making beef stew using a trusty slow cooker recipe at home, you may choose instead to head out to a local restaurant. Beef stew is a menu staple in many Irish pubs, but it's more of a seasonal special at many restaurant chains. When you're ready to dig in to this hearty dish, check out the following chains, where beef stew is a house specialty.

Zippy's

Nutrition :

Beef Stew Plate (Per Serving)

Calories : 1,080

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 149 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 53 g

Hawaiian restaurant chain Zippy's opened in 1966 and has locations in Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii Island. Over the years, it has expanded to the continental 48 states and even opened a shop in Las Vegas. The menu features everything from burgers to soup and chili. Its beef stew is made with hearty pieces of beef with carrots, potatoes, and celery.

Max's Restaurant

Nutrition information unavailable

Max's Restaurant has most of its locations on the West Coast, but there are also restaurants sprinkled throughout the country, including Texas, Virginia, and New Jersey. There are several locations in Canada, as well. Featured on its menu is the Beef Caldereta, a unique take on the classic beef stew. Caldereta is distinct from your everyday stew in that it's a spicy tomato-based broth. It's also made with all the usual suspects, like vegetables simmered in garlic, cheese, and a variety of spices.

"This was the best Caldereta I tasted so far since i move here in the U.S.," wrote one satisfied customer on the restaurant's website, adding that the stew was "tender and tasty."

J's Deli

Nutrition information unavailable

With two locations in Rhode Island, this small but mighty sandwich chain boasts several customer favorites on its menu, including the beef stew. You can grab a 12-ounce bowl for yourself or feed a group a full one-ounce quart. "Best stew ever!" wrote one satisfied customer on the restaurant's website. "My extended family is hooked on it, too! It's delicious and reasonably priced." Another customer added, "It is thick and tasty, just like you remember growing up in New England on a winter day."

Mama Hong's

Nutrition information unavailable

Southern California chain Mama Hong's has its own Vietnamese-inspired spin on the classic beef stew. served with rice noodles instead of potatoes. It has a thinner broth as well, compared to thick consistency of a traditional Irish-style beef stew.

"Broth and noodles were delicious!" wrote one customer on the restaurant's website. "First time trying this place, and definitely coming back!" If you're craving a savory bowl of Mama Hong's beef stew, you'll find its locations around SoCal, including Burbank, Orange, and West Los Angeles.

Left Bank Brasserie

Nutrition information unavailable

Based in California's Bay Area, Left Bank Brasserie has locations in Oakland, Menlo Park, San Jose, and Larkspur. Its beef bourguignon is made with a base of red wine-braised boneless short ribs, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions, and fingerling potatoes.

"I get this every time I visit Left Bank because it is so delicious," wrote one customer on the restaurant's website, noting how this dish reminds them of their travels to France. "Combine warmth, flavor, decadence, and simplicity in a dish, sitting with a foggy view of the harbor, and I found myself looking for a cozy nook to close my eyelids," added another. "While a classic, it also feels warmly welcome."

Red Hot & Blue

Nutrition information unavailable

A classic barbecue restaurant may not be the first place you look to find beef stew, but Red Hot & Blue has got the goods. With locations in Virginia, Texas, Maryland, and North Carolina, this regional chain serves up St. Louis-style ribs and Texas-style brisket, but its barbecue flair also finds its way into a variety of other dishes, including the Brunswick stew.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This version of beef stew is made with a trio of meat: the restaurant's Texas brisket, pulled pork, and pulled chicken. Combined with potatoes, corn, onions, and tomatoes, it's a unique stew filled with that quintessential barbecue flavor.