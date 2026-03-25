6 Sizzling Restaurant Fajita Platters That Give You the Most Meat for Your Money

Get the most meat for your money with these generous and flavorful Tex-Mex fajita deals.

There’s nothing like a giant fajitas platter that comes to the table sizzling with delicious meat, vegetables, and warm tortillas on the side. Popular in Tex-Mex restaurants, this classic restaurant staple is about spectacle as much as taste, and guaranteed to hit the spot when only perfectly seasoned and cooked grilled meat will do. So where are these big, shareable plates to be found? Here are six restaurant fajita platters that are bursting with flavor and offer excellent value for money.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Chuy’s Tex-Mex is famous for its big Fire-Grilled Fajitas platters, which come sizzling to the table. The Steak and Chicken Fajitas combo is made with quality protein marinated in a signature blend of Shiner Bock® beer, serrano peppers, freshly squeezed lime juice and secret spices, then fire-grilled with onions and peppers. This generous platter is served sizzling with fresh fixings, handmade flour tortillas and Mexican rice or Green Chile rice and refried beans.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana has both individual and family-sized fajitas options. The Chicken or Steak Fajita Combo contains two Fajita tacos with grilled peppers and onions, chips & queso, and a 20 oz. drink. Then there’s the Full Order Steak Fajita Meal, 16 oz of meat served with a blend of grilled peppers and onions, 16 oz rice, 16 oz refried or black beans, 12 flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

El Chico

Diners at El Chico can enjoy delicious fajitas made with chicken, shrimp, or steak (or a combo), served with freshly-made flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, rice, frijoles rancheros, pico de gallo, sour cream, and the choice of guacamole or cheddar cheese. The Top Shelf Fajita Quesadillas are another excellent option, made from a grilled sundried tomato flour tortilla with chicken, peppers, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream dip, and frijoles rancheros.

On the Border

The fajitas at On the Border are served with fresh flour tortillas, grilled onion, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Guests can choose between chicken, Seared Pork Carnitas, beef, veggies, and grilled shrimp, or opt for combos. Diners who really want a huge amount of food can choose the Family Feast deals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rosa’s Café & Tortilla Factory

Rosa’s Café & Tortilla Factory serves up large portions of beef or chicken fajitas, served with guacamole and tortillas. Rosa’s Signature Plate features tender marinated beef grilled over mesquite wood and served with bell peppers and onions, Mexican rice, your choice of refried or black beans, and three flour tortillas. Also includes a grilled jalapeño pepper, guacamole, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato garnish and sour cream.

Uncle Julio’s

Uncle Julio’s has a delicious Chicken & Steak Fajitas perfect for even the hungriest diner. This platter contains mesquite-grilled chicken breast and tender cuts of midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by an in-house butcher. This hearty meal is served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, sautéed peppers and onions, and homemade flour tortillas.