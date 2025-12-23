These Tex-Mex chains serve filling meals with classic flavors for under twenty dollars.

Tex-Mex is delicious. The cuisine, a Texas take on traditional Mexican delicacies, has been a favorite of families for decades. And, the great thing about it? If you are on a budget, you can enjoy a hearty Tex-Mex meal for under $20. Which chains offer delicious meal options at fair prices? Here are 7 Tex-Mex chains with the best meals under $20.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s serves up scratch-made classics that fill you up at prices you can afford. The only entrée item over $20 is the fajitas. Most are between $12 and $15, including the Fajita Beef Burrito at $15.04, a flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese, and fajita beef. Served with Mexican or Green Chile rice and your choice of sauce.

On The Border

On the Border is a popular Tex-Mex sit-down chain serving reliable plates and solid portions at affordable prices. While some combo meals and fajita dinners are over $20, most entrees are well under $20. One popular option is the “create your own combo” meal, starting at $12.99 for two items and going up to $15.99 for four.

Rosa’s Café & Tortilla Factory

Rosa's Café & Tortilla Factory offers a classic Tex-Mex menu with plates, fajitas, burritos, tacos, salads, and family meals, featuring items like Beef Fajita Plates (around $13+), Cheese Enchilada Plates (around $10+), Beef Burritos (around $4), and fresh Tortillas (12 for $4.25), with prices varying slightly by location but generally affordable.

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine is a Texas-based chain offering a diverse menu of Salvadoran and Tex-Mex dishes. If you want to keep the bill at under $20 per person stick to Fajitas (Chicken $16, Beef $17), Enchiladas (Verdes for $17, Shrimp for $20), Tacos (Shrimp for $20), and classic Tex-Mex plates such as Chimichangas and Burritos (around $15) served with rice and beans, with prices varying slightly by location and item.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is slightly more expensive than some of the others on our list, with prices often topping $20. However, you can enjoy traditional flavors at fair prices under $20, especially for burritos, tacos, and several chicken entrees.

Uncle Julio’s

Uncle Julio’s serves polished plates, many priced under $20. Popular money-saving options include the Tex-Mex Combination Dinner, $18.75, which comes with a beef enchilada with agave queso sauce, chicken enchilada with creamy hatch chile sauce and one crispy beef taco and rice, Maria’s Combination Platter, $16.75, 1 cheese enchilada, one crispy chicken taco, and one chicken tamale with pork green chili sauce, and Roberto’s Combo Plate, $16.75, which includes a seasoned beef enchilada, crispy beer taco, pork tamale with salsa carne.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex offers classic Tex-Mex comfort at fair prices. If your budget is under $20 your best bet is ordering tacos, a burrito (with most fillings under $20) or the chain’s popular 2-item combo, which is exactly $20 and comes with your choice of Enchiladas, Soft or Crispy Tacos, hand-rolled pork tamale, Crispy Chicken Flautas, or Chile Relleno, plus, fresh Mex rice, their signature sweet corn tamalito and your choice of homemade beans: beans a la charra, refried beans, or vegetarian black beans.