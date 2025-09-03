4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ribs, According to Chefs

Ribs are one of American’s go-to comfort foods and when paired with the right sides like mac and cheese or baked beans, there is no better meal. While some chains have mastered the fall-off-the-bone technique and are flavor-packed, others miss bigtime when it comes to ribs. “When I’m ordering ribs at a restaurant, I always look for balance,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The meat needs to be tender enough to pull away easily but still has a little bite. The sauce needs to complement the meat, rather than just being smothered in it and that smoky flavor to finish the dish off. You can tell a lot about the kitchen from how they handle ribs, because they take time and attention to get right.” To help avoid ordering a bad meal and wasting your money, Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who reveal their favorite chains for the most satisfying ribs around.

Texas Roadhouse

Known for its famous steaks, dinner rolls, family-friendly atmosphere and affordability, Texas Roadhouse is a chain where you can get a good meal that won’t break the bank. According to Chef Dennis, the ribs are a must-have. “Texas Roadhouse does ribs the way they should be, tender but still meaty,” he says. “Their sauce leans into the perfect balance of both sweet and smoky, without being cloying. They’ve figured out the timing so the ribs stay juicy, and the char from the grill gives them that extra depth of flavor.”

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has won over 700 awards and continues to deliver an authentic barbecue experience. “Famous Dave’s also earns a spot because of the consistency and attention to their seasoning,” says Chef Dennis. “Their ribs have a solid smoke ring, and the spice rub comes through even after saucing, which isn’t easy to achieve. It’s clear they’ve built their reputation around barbecue, and it shows in the end product.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Chains Serving the Best Texas-Style BBQ Ribs

Duke’s

Duke’s is a smaller chain you’ll find in California and Hawaii. Each has a stunning waterfront location that has a local surfer vibe and amazing food. According to Rachel Kirk, chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com it’s the place to go for ribs. “My absolute favorite ribs are from Dukes restaurant, a West coast Hawaiian inspired chain,” she says. “My favorite location is Maui but Huntington Beach and La Jolla can’t be beat. They have this rib plate that is to die for. Besides the fact that the ribs fall off the bone, they have this smokey sweet sauce that really steals the show.” Kirk adds, “It comes served alongside white rice, Mac salad, slaw, and Huli Huli chicken. Paired with an oceanfront view, you’ll be in heaven. If you find yourself in Hawaii or Southern California, do not miss out!”

Din Tai Fung

If you’re in the mood for Asian flair, Din Tai Fung has incredible ribs. While they’re famous for their Xiao Long Bao dumplings, Kirk raves about the ribs. “What you may not realize is how absolutely perfect their ribs are,” she says. “They’re an appetizer so I recommend ordering appropriately, but these tiny short ribs coated in a sweet and sour sauce are one of the best, and most underrated menu options at Din Tai Fung. You could serve this sauce on a flip flop and it would be delicious, but the perfectly tender rib bites make this one of my most favorite restaurant ribs, probably ever.”

7 Chains Serving the Best Baby Back Ribs

Corky’s Ribs and BBQ

Corky’s Ribs and BBQ in Memphis isn’t technically a chain, but they do ship their products nationwide and Marissa Stevens, Recipe Developer & Founder, Pinch and Swirl swears by them. “They’re known for slow-cooked, hickory-smoked ribs with a sweet, sticky Memphis-style sauce,” she says. “The bark is just the right amount of charred, and the meat stays incredibly tender and juicy without falling apart, so there’s still a good bite.”