Pizza lovers say these chains serve the most flavorful sausage slices and crumbles you can order.

Next to pepperoni, sausage is the most popular meat topping on pizza. However, not all sausage is created equal. According to pizza lovers, some chains top their pizzas with superior sausage. Where can you get the best sausage in town? Here are the 7 best sausage pizzas at chain restaurants, according to diners.

Lou Malnati’s Sausage Deep Dish

Lou Malnati’s sausage is legendary, more disk-like than your average pizza sausage. “The sausage is a big disc between the cheese and tomatoes,” a Redditor says. If you prefer the traditional style of pizza sausage, another adds that “one can order the sausage crumbled…..I don’t, but some folks think the patty is too much.”

Giordano’s Sausage Deep Dish

Giordano’s offers a few types of sausage on its famous Chicago-style deep-dish and stuffed pizzas. There are Classic Sausage and Italian Sausage, and currently they are serving Jim’s Original Polish Sausage, a limited-time collaboration featuring smoky, authentic Polish sausage from Chicago’sJim’s Original, often with caramelized onions and a hint of mustard.

Jet’s Pizza Sausage Detroit-Style

People love the sausage that Detroit-based Jet’s Pizza uses. The fully cooked, mild Italian sausage is made from pork butts for flavor and tenderness.

Marco’s Pizza Sausage Pizza

Marco’s Pizza takes sausage seriously. In addition to Italian sausage, there is also a game-changing Old World Sausage. “It’s like a sliced hot Italian sausage,” a Redditor says. “The sausage magnifico is excellent,” a diner says.

Papa Murphy’s Sausage Pizza

Papa Murphy’s offers sausage on many pizzas. They offer several types, including Italian and spicy fennel sausages.

Papa John’s Sausage Pizza

Papa John’s Sausage Pizza features a pork-based Italian-style sausage, known for its savory flavor and high-quality ingredients. One Redditor declared that “papa john’s serves the best sausage for any pizza,

Domino’s Sausage Pizza

Domino's Sausage is a pork-and-beef blend seasoned with garlic, fennel, and spices. "Domino's sausage: could be the best I ever had … EVER!" one Redditor says. "I really didn't expect to like the sausage all that much given I don't care for sausage in general but I have to say Domino's may have the best sausage I've ever tasted. Not too crazy about it on pizza, but it tastes phenomenal and it makes me wish I could just order a bag of the sausage to have for breakfast. I would call up my store and just order the sausage, but I don't want to be a creep. The sausage is perfectly seasoned and has a delightfully sweet smoky flavor that I don't find in any other sausage, which is always far too tangy in my opinion. Domino's doesn't always hit it out of the park with their toppings (I expected more from their onions but always wind up getting it on pizza as it's okay, just not the wow factor I expected) but the sausage is amazing. I am a fusspot, have been since I was a kid (being on the spectrum has made me a picky eater, I will not eat fish) so if you have hesitated to get the sausage, please GET IT! You will not be sorry. One of Domino's best toppings, even better than their pepperoni in a lot of ways."