These BBQ chains serve smoked turkey sandwiches packed with flavor and smoke.

Sure, you can pick up some freshly sliced smoked turkey at the deli counter of your local grocery store and make a smoked turkey sandwich. However, if you really want to experience amazingness, you need to feast on a freshly smoked turkey sandwich. The best place to order one is your local BBQ restaurant or chain. Luckily, a handful of chains offer smoked turkey sandwiches on their menus. Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best smoked turkey sandwiches, according to diners.

Mission BBQ

The Mission BBQ Smoked Turkey Sandwich features tender, slow-smoked white meat turkey breast, sliced fresh and served on a soft, freshly baked bun with a trademark sauce. “Smoked Turkey. White meat turkey breast, smoked, seasoned, and served up hot. Try it with our Alabama White Sauce for extra flavor,” the chain wrote in a post. “Mission Barbeque serves great smoked turkey,” a Facebooker writes. “Absolutely amazing with Alabama white,” a follower commented.

City Barbeque

Diners also love the smoked turkey at City Barbeque, made with hormone-free turkey breast, rubbed with salt and pepper, and smoked to perfection. “Never too much sauce. Nice and juicy. Good smoke taste. I’d definitely say it’s worth getting,” an Instagrammer declares in a review.

Rudy’s Real Texas BBQ

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Rudy’s Real Texas BBQ serves up a Texas-style smoked turkey. “Rudy’s turkey is actually so solid,” a Redditor declares. “Picture doesn’t do it justice but Rudy’s turkey is really good in my opinion.” Others agree. “I literally just got back from Rudy’s with the gf 20 minutes ago. The turkey is so underrated there. I always get the two meat sandwich with turkey and lean brisket it’s phenomenal,” one says. “Man, I love Rudy’s Turkey. I miss it. It’s legitimately excellent smoked turkey,” another says.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is particularly popular for its Thanksgiving smoked turkey sandwich. “Some may say it’s the best time of the year… 🦃🔥The Pilgrim is back — our seasonal sandwich stacked high with slow-smoked turkey, housemade cornbread dressing, a bright cranberry chutney, and a drizzle of savory gravy. It’s picture-perfect (and tastes even better),” the chain wrote in an Instagram post. “I tried it last year for the first time and I was blown away by it,” a follower commented. “The second I found out I immediately started driving to 4rivers,” another added.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ offers a highly praised O.G. Turkey Sandwich made with slow-smoked, hickory turkey breast. Served on a toasted bun, and stacked with crisp lettuce, tomato slices, and their signature honey mustard or Original BBQ sauce. “Huge portion of turkey,” a Facebooker says.