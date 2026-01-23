From Jersey Mike’s chipotle kick to Publix’s sweet-and-spicy tenders, these chain subs bring real heat.

There are tons of places to get a delicious spicy chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A and Popeye’s included. But if you are craving a spicy chicken sub sandwich, options are more limited. However, there are a handful of delicious options at your favorite sandwich and sub shops. What should you order if you want a little kick? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best spicy chicken subs.

Jersey Mike’s Chipotle Chicken

Jersey Mike’s Number 42 Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak is one of the more delicious chicken subs with grilled onions, peppers, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo. It is made with freshly grilled chicken, white American cheese, peppers, and onions, then drizzled with spicy chipotle mayo. “The chipotle chicken cheesesteak from Jersey Mikes IS the best sandwich on the menu. I’d even say the best sandwich across all sandwich chain restaurants,” a Redditor declares.

Firehouse Subs Spicy Cajun Chicken

Over at Firehouse Subs, the Spicy Cajun Chicken sandwich is where it’s at. It’s piled high with grilled Cajun seasoned chicken breast, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, housemade Cajun mayo, and veggies of your choice. “I had one of these yesterday. It was really good,” a Redditor writes.

Which Wich Buffalo Chicken Wich

The Which Which Buffalo Chicken Wich layers chicken, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles. It’s basically the sandwich version of chicken wings, packed with protein, spice, and vegies.

Potbelly Chicken Club

Over at Potbelly, there isn't a spicy chicken sub, but lots of diners order the ​​Chicken Club with all-natural grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar. If something you want it sweet with a little spicy try it with their Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce.

Publix Sweet & Spicy Chicken Tender Sub

The chicken tender subs at Publix are legendary, especially the Sweet & Spicy Chicken Tender Sub. It comes loaded with their signature crispy chicken tenders tossed in a sweet sriracha sauce, paired with Boar’s Head 3 Pepper Colby Jack cheese, and your choice of fresh toppings like lettuce and tomato on a fresh-baked sub roll. There is also a hot honey sub that diners rave over. “I swear Publix’s hot honey chicken tenders sub is freaking delicious 🔥🔥🔥 or as the kids say ‘BUSSIN,'” one writes. “​Every chicken tender sub at publix is so damn good” another adds.