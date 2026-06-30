These steakhouse chains serve juicy, bone-in filets that diners say are worth the splurge.

Bone-in filet mignon is a steakhouse delicacy. While not always on the menu, when it is, order it. It is exceptionally rare, as the premium cut is sourced from the center of the tenderloin with an intact rib bone, making it even juicier than a boneless filet. Oftentimes, a daily special, some steakhouses keep the elevated steak on the menu all the time. Where can you enjoy it? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best bone-in filets.

Ruth’s Chris

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The bone-in filet isn’t on the menu at every Ruth’s Chris, but if you see it, order it. The incredibly tender 16-oz bone-in cut, aged to peak flavor, is $82 when available. “Unparalleled tenderness and flavor,” the chain wrote in an Instagram post. “Absolutely incredible!” writes a Redditor.

The Capital Grille

At The Capital Grille, the in-house dry-aged bone-in filet isn’t a regular menu item. But I have ordered it as a special on multiple occasions, and it does not disappoint. “We weren’t disappointed, what a fabulous meal,” a TripAdvisor user says.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse has a 12-oz bone-in filet known for its masterful preparation, perfect sear, and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. The “Signature cut” is aged and broiled on the bone, which adds extra flavor to the steak. “Bone in Filet – all day,” a Yelper says. It is the way to go,” another person said. “It is a must.” A third adds, it is “tender and cooked to perfection.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse explains that a bone-in filet “isn’t just for show — it slows down the broiling process, which locks in a more intensified flavor, resulting in a remarkably tender texture and savory profile,” they write. Diners agree is is the most delicious steak on the menu.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s signature Bone-In Filet Mignon is a thick-cut, 16-oz steak prized for the rich flavor added by the bone while retaining the classic tender texture of a traditional filet. One diner ordered the bone-in after the waiter’s recommendation. R”obert was recommending to my friends the bone-in filet again and again so I thought to myself there must be something with it when he makes such a fuss about it. I changed my mind, and what can I say? That was the best steak I have ever eaten until now. The bone gave its own flavor to the meat, which was prepared to perfection! I always order medium well, and this piece was sharp grilled outside to dark and pink and soft in the middle,” a TripAdvisor diner writes.