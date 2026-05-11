These steakhouse chains serve juicy, premium burgers worth ordering over steak.

One of the best-kept secrets on the menu of any steakhouse is the burger. While steaks are often priced high and considered a premium menu offering, the burgers are often significantly more affordable yet nearly as delicious. Most steakhouses use higher-grade beef than burger joints, resulting in a juicier, tastier patty. And, the toppings are generally fresh and more delicious. Where should you go to feast on one? Here are the 5 best steakhouse burgers at restaurant chains.

Hillstone/Houston’s

The burger at Houston’s is hardwood-grilled to perfection and one of my favorite orders. Made with “freshly ground chuck served all the way with melted cheddar,” it is one of the juiciest and tastiest on the market, served on a freshly baked bun, and one of the best deals on the menu. The shoestring fries that come with it are excellent as well.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s burger, a custom blend of wagyu beef, is to-die-for. The Grille’s Signature Cheeseburger is topped with caramelized onions, Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyère, and shallot aioli. The meat is an exclusive blend of Pat LaFrieda beef, and the burger is $27 on the lunch menu – a lot less than ordering a steak.

Fleming’s Prime

On the bar menu at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is the Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Burger, which is one of the restaurant’s best-kept secrets. It is made with a signature beef blend, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, red onion confit, Campari tomato, iceberg lettuce, and Fleming’s butter pickles, served with French fries, and is a steal for $22.

LongHorn Steakhouse

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Longhorn Steakhouse’s Half-Pound Steakhouse Cheeseburger is a must-order at the steakhouse. “Our thick, juicy, half-pound burger is expertly grilled and topped with our signature burger sauce, and your choice of cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles on a toasted potato bun. Pair it with your choice of side, soup or salad,” the steakhouse writes.

The Palm Restaurant

The Classic Burger at The Palm Restaurant is another sneaky-good menu item at the swanky steakhouse. The juicy patty is topped with your choice of cheese, aged cheddar, Gouda, Muenster, or Danish blue cheese, and is on the lunch menu. If you want to avoid carbs, order the Bunless Burger, served with sautéed spinach, red wine onions, and crispy fried prosciutto, with a side mixed green salad.