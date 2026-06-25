These steakhouse chains serve porterhouse steaks diners say are worth the splurge.

One of the most decadent orders at any steakhouse is a porterhouse. Also referred to as the “T-bone” steak, the cut of meat includes a New York Strip and tenderloin (aka filet mignon), so you basically get the best of both worlds: flavorful and marbled meets tender and juicy. It tends to be pricier than other pieces of meat and is usually a much larger steak. Where can you get the best one? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best porterhouse steaks, according to diners.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s dry-aged and thick porterhouses are pure luxury and are a good example of how the bougie chain lives up to its reputation as one of the best chains in the country. The 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse is “classic perfection,” one TripAdvisor diner shared.

Ruth’s Chris

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Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s sizzling porterhouse has a buttery finish that diners rave about. “It’s too bad this subreddit doesn’t allow videos. The picture doesn’t do it justice. My personal favorite steakhouse steak. I love it so much,” a Redditor shared. “Ruth’s Chris is usually very consistent,” a Facebook user added.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is a value-driven steakhouse that delivers delicious, tasty steaks, including the most decadent cuts, at affordable prices. The LongHorn Porterhouse, $34.99, is the “biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse “combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.” I can confirm that it is one of the tastiest, juiciest, and most satisfying steaks on the menu.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

At Mastro’s Steakhouse, the Porterhouse Steak is an indulgent and impressive cut that combines two steaks into one. “Quality steak, great overall experience. Porterhouse and Bone-in ribeye was the best I’ve had. Get the Lobster mashed potatoes while you’re here as well,” a Yelper says. “My porterhouse was delicious,” and “cooked perfectly,” another says.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle has a massive porterhouse on the menu with rich marbling that diners consider worth the hefty price tag. The 24 oz. Prime porterhouse steak is a signature, thick-cut, bone-in offering that is undeniably the best. “My porterhouse was delicious,” one diner writes in a TripAdvisor review, adding it was “cooked perfect.”