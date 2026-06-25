From gravy-smothered classics to mesquite-grilled bites, these steak tips stand out.

While not the most popular steakhouse order, steak or beef tips often offer a lot of bang for the buck. And they can be even tastier than a regular steak. The chunks of meat are usually marinated and cooked to perfection, sometimes with gravy and others with veggies. Where can you get the most delicious steak tips? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best steak tips, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

The Beef Tips at Texas Roadhouse are legendary. For $16.49, you get tender cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms and onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes, plus one side. It is a “huge portion for the price,” a diner confirms. “I got the Beef tips last time we went to TXRH and I was surprised by how good it was! And I had plenty to take home too!” another said.

Cracker Barrel

If you want steak tips in the morning, get The Country Boy at the Cracker Barrel, which comes with sirloin steak tips in a butter-garlic sauce, ham, biscuits, and gravy. They are surprisingly delicious. “I was surprised that for [a] non-cooked-to-order steak, they were moist, tender and flavorful… I am not a steak expert by any means, but they were pretty tasty,” a Facebook user says.

Bob Evans Steak Tips

The Steak Tips Dinner at Bob Evans is a tasty favorite with caramelized onions and savory gravy. The dish is made with USDA Choice Grilled Beef Steak Tips topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and green onions. “Steak tips from Bob Evan’s [are] so good,” a Facebook post devoted to the steak tips reads.

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Friendly’s Beef Tips

Beef Tips & Mash at Friendly’s comes with chunks of meat smothered in sautéed peppers, mushrooms, and onions, and topped with smoked gravy. “I ordered the steak tips with mashed potatoes and broccoli, and everything was spot-on. The steak was juicy and flavorful, the mashed potatoes were buttery and smooth, and the broccoli was fresh and perfectly cooked,” a reviewer said.

Logan’s Roadhouse Tips

Logan’s Roadhouse serves Mesquite-grilled steak tips over Roadhouse Rice with two sides. If you really want to indulge, order the “Queso Smothered” option, which features the mesquite wood-grilled steak tips topped with creamy queso, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortilla strips.