8 Best Steakhouse Deals You Can Score Right Now

When you hear the word "steakhouse," several images are bound to come to mind beyond just juicy steaks. Perhaps you think of mouthwatering side dishes like shrimp cocktail and lobster mac and cheese. Maybe you imagine well-curated wine lists and classic cocktails. Whatever pops into your head, indulgence is probably represented somewhere.

However, that doesn't mean steakhouses don't offer meal deals. In fact, several of the most popular beef-centric chains offer prix fixe menus, lunch specials, and other meal options that are cheaper than ordering menu items à la carte. These deals vary across the spectrum and are available at both high-end restaurants and casual, family-friendly spots.

Whether you're looking to save money on lunch or dinner, there are multiple steakhouse chains with meal deals you'll want to consider before making a reservation. Here are eight of the best steakhouse deals you can score right now, which include a mix of both lunch and dinner specials.

Outback Steakhouse

This summer, Outback launched its new Aussie Aussie Aussie deal, which starts at $14.99 and includes three courses—that's $2 cheaper than the chain's prior three-course offering.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The new value meal includes a soup or salad, a choice of a select entrée served with one side, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake. Choose from entrée options like the Bloomin' Burger, Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, a six-ounce center-cut sirloin, or a half-rack of ribs. You'll want to note that this deal is only available for dine-in customers.

Looking ahead, Bloomin' Brands, Outback's parent company, said it anticipates additional limited-time offerings with similar pricing. So, you'll have to stay tuned to see what else the Australia-themed steakhouse chain has in store.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Thinking about swinging by LongHorn for lunch? You're in luck. The casual, Texas-themed steakhouse chain offers Steakhouse Lunch Plates that start at around $8.99, depending on the location. Choose from popular handhelds like the Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich or Half-Pound Steakhouse Cheeseburger. Or, opt for a salad like the 7 Pepper Sirloin Lunch Salad, which costs $10.99. These menu items come with a choice of a side, soup, or salad. According to LongHorn's website, this deal is available Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 pm.

You can also score full-sized lunch favorites, lunch steaks, and entrée-sized salads with a choice of a side during the midday meal for a reduced price. For instance, the Renegade Sirloin and a side will run you just $15.29 in Rochelle Park, N.J. At dinner, the same steak would cost $1.20 more.

Logan's Roadhouse

For another casual lunch option, Logan's Roadhouse offers an enticing special for just $10.99. The Houston-based chain serves up American Roadhouse Meals, which are served every day from 3 to 6 p.m for dine-in customers only, according to its website. Each meal features a choice of an entrée, which includes steak tips, pulled pork, chopped steak, grilled meatloaf, the BBQ grilled pork chop, Bayou popcorn shrimp, wood-grilled chicken, or hand-breaded-chicken tenders. These dishes are served with two sides, which include Roadhouse Rice, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, and fries.

This chain notes that this menu will vary at some locations, and this deal is unavailable in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Augusta, Ga.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

If you're looking for a more upscale dining experience, Ruth's Chris offers a prix fixe meal called "Ruth's Classic." While the price varies by location, the offerings appear to be similar across restaurants. Each meal is only available for dine-in customers and includes a starter, an entrée, a side, and a dessert. At the Jersey City, N.J., location, for example, this meal costs $66 and includes a choice of the steak house salad, Caesar salad, or lobster bisque, followed by a choice of the steak and shrimp or steak and lobster. Side options included creamed spinach or garlic mashed potatoes, while the dessert is the chef's selection. Normally, the steak and shrimp alone would cost you $62.

Fogo de Chão

At Fogo de Chão, guests can enjoy a Brazilian steakhouse dining experience for just $39 per person. Available through Oct. 28, this meal features a selection of fire-roasted meats, such as picanha (the prime part of the top sirloin) or fraldinha (bottom sirloin), authentic Brazilian side dishes, as well as the restaurant's Seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar. Fogo's Market Table includes seasonal salads, natural and plant-based proteins, charcuterie, and more, while the Feijoada Bar has traditional black bean stew, white rice, and farofa, which is baked yuca flour with bacon.

If you're interested in this meal deal, the restaurant's website notes that you should mention the $39 Best of Brazil deal in the special request section when making a reservation. However, you'll want to note that certain restaurants in California, New York, New Jersey, and the Washington, D.C., area are offering the deal for $44.

Normally, you'd pay around $68 per person for the restaurant's basic churrasco-style tableside meat service.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

For a fine-dining experience, consider venturing over to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, which offers a two-course "Power Lunch" for $36. Each meal starts with a choice of soup, Del's salad, or Caesar salad. Then, you will receive your choice of an entrée, with the options including filet medallions with mashed potatoes, thin green beans, and a red wine demi-glace; pan-roasted salmon with a red grape and Castelvetrano olive relish, pine nuts, arugula, brown butter farro, and goat cheese; or Jidori chicken piccata with fresh sautéed spinach and a lemon caper sauce.

Lunch is available at select locations, and pricing can vary.

The Capital Grille

Celebrated for its dry-aged steaks and fresh seafood, the Capital Grille offers a special lunch deal of its own. During lunch, the steakhouse offers "Plates," which include a choice of a field greens salad, New England clam chowder, or a Caesar salad. This is followed by a choice of seared salmon with Mediterranean couscous, asparagus, and heirloom tomatoes; roasted chicken breast with mushrooms and parmesan risotto; or sliced tenderloin steak frites with chimichurri and rosemary fries. While prices vary by location, one New Jersey restaurant is offering this two-course meal for $28.

Black Angus Steakhouse

If you happen to live in one of the five western states with a Black Angus Steakhouse, you're going to want to take advantage of the meal deals. The Burbank, Calif.-based steakhouse chain offers a Campfire Feast Dinner for 2 that costs $69 (or $70 if you dine at the single Hawaii location). This meal includes one starter to share, any two entrées, four sides, and one dessert to share.

Another option is the Square Cow Feast for 2, which costs $50. Like the Campfire Feast, this meal also includes one steakhouse starter to share, two entrées, four sides, and one dessert to share. However, this option has slightly fewer offerings than the other, higher-priced deal.