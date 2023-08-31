14 Restaurant Chains Where Kids Eat Free

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Cooking for a family can sometimes be a challenge when you have to take different food preferences or picky eating habits into account. Although venturing over to a tried-and-true restaurant is one way to ensure everyone is satisfied, dining out can be expensive.

To help ease some of the pressure on your wallet, different restaurant chains have various meal deals geared towards families. Some places even emphasize three glorious words: kids eat free.

This attractive offering doesn't come without conditions though, as it's often exclusive to specific days of the week and requires the purchase of an adult meal. The promotion might only be available at select locations, as well, so you'll want to confirm with your restaurant ahead of time.

From breakfast hotspots to burger joints, here are 14 restaurant chains where kids can eat for free.

1 Denny's

At this diner-style restaurant chain, kids eat free with an adult entrée purchase of at least $6. However, days and participation may vary by location.

With this deal, kids can order the usual suspects like chicken tenders or mac and cheese, or they can opt for breakfast dishes like the Jr. Chocolate Chip Pancakes or the Build Your Own Junior Grand Slam, which includes a choice of three breakfast items, such as eggs, pancakes, and bacon.

2 Bob Evans

This family-style restaurant chain lets kids eat free every Tuesday when you spend at least $15 before sales tax on the mobile app. Kids menu options range from breakfast favorites like the Little Piggy Pancakes and Tic-Tac-Toast (French toast) to the standard savory choices like chicken tenders and grilled cheese triangles. The deal is limited to one free kids meal per customer.

3 Village Inn

Known for its award-winning pies and all-day breakfast, Village Inn offers free kids meals every Tuesday at select locations. The offering is dependent on ordering one adult entrée and can only be used for dine-in customers.

4 Shari's Cafe & Pies

Another spot where kids can score a free meal on Tuesdays is the Pacific Northwest restaurant chain Shari's Cafe & Pies. With this special, kids age 10 and younger can eat for free all day with the purchase of any dine-in order. A few kids menu options include the Pioneer Pancakes, Frontier French Toast, Gold Rush Buttery Grilled Cheese, and the Mountaineer Burger.

5 Ruby Tuesday

With a name like "Ruby Tuesday," it's only fitting for kids to eat free on Tuesday. As part of this deal, kids 10 and younger can get a free meal after 5 p.m. with the purchase of one adult entrée. The deal is only available for dine-in customers.

Some kids menu meals include the buttermilk chicken tenders, grilled chicken, or crispy shrimp, which all come with a choice of a side.

6 Red Robin

In addition to offering 50% off kids meals every Wednesday, Red Robin lets kids eat for free during the first Wednesday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m.—but only at select Pennsylvania restaurants. Oxford Valley and Valley Gate locations aren't included.

As part of this deal, which is called "Kid's Night," customers can get a free kid's meal, kid's sundae, and tabletop games for every adult item purchased. The eligible "adult items" include gourmet burgers, entrées, entrée salads, sandwiches, and wraps.

7 Chili's

If you're a Chili's Rewards member, then you're in luck. As part of this program, you can get free kids meal rewards that can be used both online and in-restaurant. The perk applies to kids 12 and younger with the order of any regular entrée.

The Pepper Pals kids menu consists of items like pizza, burgers, and Crispy Chicken Crispers. Kids can also order a miniature version of Chili's popular molten lava cake, which is topped with vanilla ice cream and a thin chocolate shell.

8 Smashburger

Better-for-you burger chain Smashburger kicked off 2023 by launching its "Kids eat free every Wednesday" promotion. Running though Dec. 31, 2023, children 12 and younger can get a free kids meal when you buy an adult meal, which must include an entrée, side, and drink. The deal can only be used in-store at participating restaurants.

9 Chevy's Fresh Mex

Although kids don't exactly eat for free at Chevy's Fresh Mex, they can enjoy a meal for just one dollar every Wednesday at participating locations. Like many of the aforementioned deals, this promotion is only available in-restaurant with the purchase of one adult entrée.

10 Luby's

Texas restaurant chain Luby's has free kids meals on both Wednesdays and Saturdays. The deal is available at participating locations for kids 12 and younger with the purchase of one adult meal. Luby's kids meals includes one entrée, such as chicken tenders or chopped steak, two sides, bread, Jell-O, and a drink. As noted on the chain's website, selections vary daily.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Famous Dave's

Attention, barbecue fans: kids can get a free Lil' Wilbur Meal every Tuesday with the purchase of one adult entrée at select Famous Dave's restaurants. This offering is available for a limited time at select locations in Washington State, including Tukwila, Tacoma, and Everrett, as well as Utah locations in West Jordan and Layton.

The kids menu features multiple barbecue dishes like the rib dinner and Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich, as well as kid-friendly staples like burgers and macaroni and cheese.

12 Texas de Brazil

Brazilian steakhouse chain Texas de Brazil offers several deals for kids depending on their age. According to the chain's website, when purchased with a full-priced meal, children two years old and younger are free, while kids between the ages of three and five can get a meal for $5. Kids between six and 12 are half price.

13 Cody's Original Roadhouse

At Florida restaurant chain Cody's Roadhouse, kids 10 and younger eat for free when you buy one adult entrée on Mondays and Tuesdays. All kids meals come with Roadhouse fries or apple sauce and a choice of apple juice, milk, or a fountain drink.

14 Fricker's

Ohio-based chain Fricker's doesn't have just one or two days dedicated to serving free kids meals. That's because kids 10 and younger can get a free meal all day, every day at participating locations. This deal is only available for dine-in customers with the purchase of a kid's beverage and one adult meal.