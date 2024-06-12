7 Fastest-Growing Steakhouse Chains In America

For a moment in time, steakhouse chains had a dismal outlook. Like the dinosaurs, the concept of a steakhouse seemed to be extinct, or at least it was heading in that direction. Quintessential American strongholds of the '80s and '90s—Beefsteak Charlie's, Steak and Ale, even Bugaboo Creek—all fell victim to the same negative trend of shrinking footprints. If the most legendary steakhouse chains can fall by the wayside, what hope remains for the rest of them?

As it turns out, several steakhouse chains have not only survived but thrived in more recent decades, beating the odds and proving that top-notch steak is still very much on America's menu. The following steakhouse chains have proven that the business is thriving and that there is plenty of room for growth. Meat lovers should look out for new locations popping up in their neighborhoods and for overall brand recognition to increase in the years to come.

Texas Roadhouse

Contrary to what you might think, Texas Roadhouse was not born in the Lone Star State. In fact, the first Texas Roadhouse opened in Clarksville, Ind., in 1993. Over 30 years later, the casual steakhouse chain has become one of the most recognizable, with over 600 locations in 49 states, from Connecticut to California. That growth is not slowing down anytime soon: the chain has recently announced plans to open dozens of new restaurants in 2024.

Fogo de Chao

Brazilian steakhouses have risen in popularity in recent years, perhaps because the all-you-can-eat trend seems even more appealing in tough economic times. Simply put, if you haven't seen a Fogo de Chao in your neighborhood by now, that could soon change.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Brazilian steakhouse chain started in Brazil in 1979, expanding to the United States in 1997. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Fogo de Chao plans to open as many as 20 new restaurants globally over the next two years, with the stated goal of hitting the 100 location-milestone by the end of 2024. Fogo's new outpost in Brooklyn, N.Y., opened in April, marking its 87th location worldwide and 69th in the United States. Forthcoming locations are planned for Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Washington, D.C., and more.

Outback Steakhouse

Few national steakhouse chains are as recognizable as Outback. Widely known for its kitschy Australian theme and Bloomin' Onion appetizer, Outback is now looking to build upon its brand recognition with a more modern look.

Outback announced in 2022 that it would bring a "next-gen design" in the form of smaller restaurants and a new interior experience. This plan involves the opening of 75 to 100 new restaurant locations in the U.S., according to a press release from parent company Bloomin' Brands Inc. The rollout of this expansion seemed slow at first, but Outback picked up some steam in 2024. The steakhouse chain announced it was "on track to nearly triple" new restaurants opening this year, equalling 18 new restaurants nationwide.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Parent company Darden Restaurants, the mega multi-brand restaurant owner behind Olive Garden, Yard House, and LongHorn, announced plans for significant growth in 2023. Its plans were to open nearly 100 new locations across its multiple restaurant brands, including LongHorn Steakhouse. Local news outlets point to recent LongHorn openings in Denton, Texas, and Columbus, Ohio, with additional restaurants planned for Bradenton, Fla.; Douglas, Ga., and Woodbridge, Va.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

According to Restaurant Business, Darden Restaurants acquired Ruth's Chris Steakhouse for $715 million last year, signaling the potential for further expansion of America's current favorite restaurant chain. At the time, the upscale steakhouse had 154 locations worldwide. Since the acquisition, Ruth's Chris has continued to expand. A new location is expected to open later this month in Rochester, Minn., and another just opened last month in Jupiter, Fla., according to local news reports.

The Capital Grille

While urban centers may seem like a logical spot to reach the widest customer base, Capital Grille isn't focusing on those alone. The steakhouse chain has been expanding, but not squarely in the center of America's most densely-populated areas. Instead, customers have noticed more locations opening up in suburban neighborhoods, like Dedham, Mass. Cities are also a part of the chain's growth strategy, with a new location coming to Burbank, Calif. and a just-opened restaurant in New York City. Additionally, five new locations are coming this summer, including in Fort Meyers, Fla., Columbus, Ohio, Newtown, Pa., Oklahoma City, and Salem, N.H.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

In the world of upscale steakhouse brands, few are as recognizable as Fleming's. And the chain is holding solid with growth and new location openings. In fact, David Deno, Chief Executive Officer of parent company Bloomin' Brands, noted in 2023 that "new restaurant growth is a priority at Fleming's." That emphasis on growth has brought several new openings in the past year, including one in Tampa, Fla. as well as in Bergen County, N.J.