6 Steakhouse Chains Serving the Best Holiday Menus

Steakhouses are all about opulence and excess, so its no surprise that many are quite busy during the holiday season. As offices have parties and friends and family meet for meals out, a steakhouse is a great place to come together. Knowing this, many steakhouse chains plan specials for the holiday season including festive drinks, limited-time entrees, appetizers and desserts, and—in some cases—fully catered holiday menus.

If you're looking to take the night off for Christmas, or just enjoy a holiday dinner out during the season, check out these special meals at Outback, Ruth's Chris, Morton's, and more.

1 Outback Steakhouse

Outback has several special dishes and prices to make celebrating with a meal an exciting occasion. Try the Sirloin with Tasmanian Shrimp, spicy fried and drizzled with sauce with two delicious sides for just $16.99. For an extra special approach to smoked beef, there's the porterhouse inundated with flavorful smoke and served under a dome. The wait staff will reveal this filet and T-bone combo with a dramatic flourish table side. A perfect accompaniment might be the seasonal Gingerbread Cookie Martini or the Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned, available for a brief time during the holiday season.

FYI, if you are thinking of giving a gift certificate, every fifty dollars purchased will get you a $10 dollar e-coupon to use the next time you visit.

2 Ruth's Chris

As a special holiday treat, the international steakhouse chain is offering a few dates for a lunch prix fixe for just $39, an easy way to get your USDA Prime beef without the high price. The meal includes a starter, filet, and shrimp entrée and personal sides like the famed creamed spinach or garlic mashed potatoes. If that menu doesn't thrill you, a whole host of other dishes are available to order.

Buying $200 worth of gift cards earns a $40 bonus card, making your holiday special as well as the lucky person you are gifting. Bonus cards are only redeemable for a limited time, from January through the end of March, so maybe hold off on those diet resolutions until after you use your credit.

3 Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Perry's is offering a three-course fixed-price menu on Christmas Eve. Before 5:30pm, you can enjoy a soup or salad, entrée, and dessert for $65 per person. It pays to be an early bird. After 5:45pm, the price changes to $75. Choose from Filet Perry—a steak wrapped with applewood bacon and topped with lump crabmeat—salmon, redfish, or spaghetti squash primavera for any vegetarians in the crowd.

4 Sullivan's Steakhouse

Fare for Five for $115 is made to feed the entire family. Meant for takeout or delivery, the meal includes a starter, salad, two protein entrées, and two sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bonus cards are available with gift card purchases. The more you spend, the more you save, so taking care of the whole holiday list in one swoop might make you some cash. Just like some of the other steakhouses, the bonus cards can be used from January through March, excluding the days surrounding Valentine's Day.

5 Morton's Steakhouse

For a really special holiday twist, Morton's is hosting a Chateaubriand holiday dinner for two people for $179. Traditionally, Chateaubriand was a boneless cut of beef wrapped with two lesser steaks and cooked. In the spirit of decadence, those other steaks were discarded after lending their juices to the flavorful boneless cut.

Nowadays, Chateaubriand is more about the cut of beef from the most tender center of the beef tenderloin. Because of the delicate nature of the cut, it's frequently basted while cooking to retain its juicy and tender aspects.

Morton's serves this masterpiece with roasted shallots, a red wine demi reduction, sauce béarnaise, and au jus. Diners will also be served a winter green salad and their choice of a group of complementary sides and desserts.

6 Fogo de Chão

Consider, this one a bonus: This churrasco, or Brazilian barbecue, has a menu full of slow-grilled, skewered beef that's fire-roasted and hand-carved. For New Year's Eve, the restaurant offers two packages. The dinner version includes the table-side churrasco experience including Wagyu steak and ribeye, plus passed shrimp and lobster. Dessert and a champagne toast, complete with party hats and a takeaway gift, finish the night.

If it's just cocktails that you're after, Fogo is hosting a bar cocktail party with heavy appetizers and a carving station with signature cuts. There's a dessert station and a champagne toast, also with fun party hats. Live music will keep you moving while you usher in 2023.