7 Chain Restaurants Serving Steaks Big Enough to Share

These chain restaurants serve giant steak dinners that are perfect for splitting.

I love a good steak dinner. As a carnivore, a nice, juicy piece of meat served with savory sides is about as good as it gets. The only thing better is a steak dinner big enough to share. Several restaurants are serving up huge steaks that can easily be split into a meal for two, especially with sides. Not only does this eliminate waste or leftovers (in my opinion, steak isn’t as good the next day), but it will also help you save money. Here are 7 chain restaurants serving steak dinners big enough to share.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves massive cuts of meat with large portions of hearty sides. Some of the most enormous steaks include ribeyes, 12-, 14-, and 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeyes, which are “Very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak.” There is also a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye. All are under $30, including sides.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse also serves big Aussie-inspired steaks and sides. The Melbourne Porterhouse, a 22-ounce combination of a flavorful strip and filet tenderloin, is definitely enough for two. The massive piece of meat is served with two freshly prepared sides.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is also known for serving delicious, high-value steaks. The LongHorn Porterhouse, $34.99, is the “biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse “combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

If you want a premium steak for two and are willing to splurge, head to The Capital Grille. The 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye, expertly carved by their in-house butcher, is $77. Like all the steaks at the upscale eatery, sides are à la carte.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse cooks up significant prime cuts in an upscale setting. If you want to order for two, definitely splurge on the USDA Prime Tomahawk, 35 ounces of steak for $118. The big slab of meat is meant for sharing.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Another splurge-worthy steak for two? Head to Ruth’s Chris Steak House for sizzling steaks and decadent portions. The high-end restaurant serves a 24-ounce USDA Prime T-Bone and also a 26-ounce Cowboy Ribeye, a USDA Prime bone-in cut, that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy.” Don’t forget to order a few sides!

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse is a classic steakhouse chain famed for giant cuts of beef. If you are ordering for two (or more!) consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye or the 28-ounce Empire Cut Bone-In New York Strip paired with a few sides to share.