7 Best Grocery Store Cold Brews

There's nothing like having a bottle of cold brew ready to go in the fridge. It's a foolproof way to get a jolt of caffeine into you and fuel up for the day. And whether you dabble in at-home iced latte creations or drink the stuff black, there is a lot of variety at the grocery store to try out.

The cold brew process—in which coffee grounds are steeped in cold water overnight rather than in hot water—is said to result in a less bitter flavor compared to regular brewed coffee.

Cold brew coffee is one of the hottest trends in the coffee market. Statista estimates the cold brew market in the U.S. will balloon to $944 million in 2025, up from $166 million in 2017. That's a big leap for the cold stuff—an average of 26% growth each year between 2021 and 2025!

One buzzy category in particular is ready-to-drink. Big players like Nestle, Blue Bottle, and Coca Cola have all launched cold brew products to meet customer demand for a convenient caffeinated beverage that's healthier than an energy drink or a super sweet soda.

Here are seven of the best cold brew coffees you can buy at the grocery store right now.

[slide-title num="1"]Stōk Espresso Blend Black Cold Brew Coffee[/slidetitle]

Per Serving : 20 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), less than 1 g protein

This unsweetened cold brew is a great pick for coffee-drinkers who love a dark roast. Stōk's darkest brew packs a hit of 195 milligrams of caffeine per serving. Expect notes of chocolate, nuts, dried fruit, and caramel. It's great on its own, but some drinkers suggest adding a splash of sweetened creamer. "So delicious, I pour over ice and add a splash of creamer. I prefer this over my usual go-to from Starbucks," wrote one reviewer.

[slide-title num="2"]Bizzy Organic Espresso Blend Unsweetened Cold Brew Coffee[/slidetitle] (link)

Per Serving : 0 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

Minnesota-based Bizzy boasts a line of six different cold brews–which means there's something for every coffee drinker. Available at grocery stores nationwide, this stuff is slow-brewed for 18 hours for maximum taste and flavor. Caffeine lovers, rejoice! It's absolutely chock full of the stuff–273 milligrams of caffeine per serving, to be exact. Beware: this espresso blend is strong. While some drinkers say milk or cream is needed to mellow it out, others love it for that very reason. "It doesn't taste watered down like other brands," one reviewer wrote.

3 Grady's Cold Brew New Orleans Style

Per Serving : 10 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

In 2011, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Grady's was early on the cold brew scene with the launch of its bottled New Orleans-style coffee concentrate, a blend that remains popular thanks to a not-so-secret ingredient: chicory, a herbaceous plant that adds an all-natural and subtle sweetness to the blend. "Grady's is one of my favorite cold brews," one reviewer wrote. "It's strong but not too strong, easy to dilute with milk or water or drink undiluted if you're intense."

4 Starbucks Cold Brew Single-Serve Concentrate Signature Black

Per Serving : 15 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

No need to stop by the drive-thru for this one. Just peel the pod, pour it over ice, and add some water. These Starbucks single-serve cold brew pods are perfect to make cold brew on the fly, and because you choose how much water to add, it's highly customizable to suit your taste. Reviewers say the pods are easy to tote around. "I bring this to work and drink it when I get sleepy after lunch instead of heading to Starbucks for a coffee," one reviewer says. (And if you're not into single-serve pods, Starbucks also sells the concentrate by the bottle.)

5 Stumptown Original Cold Brew Coffee

Per Serving : 15 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 1 g protein

Portland-based Stumptown has been slinging cold brew for a while. The original cold brew has just two ingredients—coffee and water—plus, a whole whack of caffeine at 295 milligrams in every stubby 10.5-ounce bottle. This is billed as a ready-to-drink option, but some java drinkers add a touch of water or milk to mellow it out. However, if you're into mixing up your own concoctions, Stumptown also sells a cold brew concentrate, which would be excellent for iced lattes, smoothies, and even cocktails.

6 La Colombe Nitro Extra Bold Cold Brew

Per Serving : 20 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (2 g fiber, less than 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Want to jump start your morning or indulge in an afternoon pick-me-up? La Colombe's Nitro Extra Bold Cold Brew is a surefire way to do that. This slim can punches above its size with a whopping 210 milligrams of caffeine—the equivalent of three cups of coffee. Since this is a nitro brew, expect a foamy texture and unsweetened taste. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Chobani Cold Brew Pure Black

Per Serving : 15 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar), less than 1 g protein

Chobani may be better known for its yogurt or coffee creamer, but in 2021 the company launched four ready-to-drink cold brews and made a splash in the growing ready-to-drink coffee market. Chobani's pure black cold brew has no sugar or dairy, so it's a good option for those who like to customize their drinks. Reviewers say you can get about three to four servings from the carton, and the flavor is good. However, some say it's better off mixed with Chobani's line of creamers, because the flavor alone is somewhat lackluster.