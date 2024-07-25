Trader Joe's Super Popular Condiment Is Now a Seasoning Blend: 'Game-Changer'

For many Trader Joe's fans, the grocery chain's chili crisp, also known as Crunchy Chili Onion (110 calories), is an absolute staple. The crispy chili oil has been praised for its versatility, used in all sorts of dishes from noodles and rice to eggs and sandwiches. And now, customers can enjoy the spicy, savory condiment in a completely new form: as a seasoning blend.

This week, multiple shoppers spotted Trader Joe's new Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend (0 calories). This item, priced at $1.99, features a mixture of sea salt, crispy fried onions, chili flakes, brown sugar, dry roasted garlic, dehydrated red bell peppers, and dried Szechuan peppers.

"Ready to put Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend on absolutely everything," one Reddit user wrote, sparking excitement among TJ's fans.

"Oh my gosh, this is a game changer!" one Reddit user commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Running straight to Trader Joe's after work," another one added.

When asked about the product's texture, the original poster shared an image of the seasoning blend, writing, "There are larger bits and smaller bits (the salt) but they're not sticking together." They added, "I really like it! The garlic and onion flavors are really strong and I'd say it's one of the spicier TJ's items which I'm a fan of."

The seasoning blend has been a hit for others, too.

"Tried it on the olive oil popcorn. Super good!" one Reddit user shared.

The Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle joins Trader Joe's wide array of buzzworthy seasonings, which include options like the Green Goddess Seasoning Blend, Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend, and the iconic Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend.

In addition to the condiment and new seasoning blend, Trader Joe's fans can snag the grocers's Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus (80 calories). First introduced last year, this dip features a dollop of the popular chili oil. Customers can purchase this dip for $3.99.

The new seasoning blend is just one of many recent product additions generating conversation among Trader Joe's customers. Earlier this month, the grocery chain brought back its Celebration Cake Gelato (230 calories). This seasonal frozen treat consists of cake batter-flavored gelato with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles. Customers can score a pint for $3.79, but they'll want to buy it soon, since this item is only available for a limited time.