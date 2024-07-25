I Tried 6 Hummus Brands & the Winner Was Bright, Light, and Lemony

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hummus may seem like a simple dip, but a quick visit to any well-stocked grocery store will reveal an astounding variety of nutritious chickpea-based spreads, traditionally blended with sesame tahini, olive oil, salt, and lemon juice.



Beyond the various brands, ranging from little-known local makers to nationally recognized names, there are dozens of flavor options—including curious ones like chocolate and mango.

Even if you stick to the classic flavors, hummus can vary widely in taste, texture, and even ingredients, depending on which company produces it. Some kinds are made using 100% olive oil, and others are blended with sunflower or vegetable oil. The amount of tahini and lemon juice in each dip can leave it tasting intensely nutty and thick or light and citrusy.

To help you navigate the crowded hummus section the next time you plan a party or grab a container of your favorite chickpea spread, I tested six of the most popular hummus brands from grocery stores. For this taste test, I used each brand's original or classic flavor, sampling the hummus both on its own and scooped up with pita chips.

Here's how these six popular hummuses ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the overall best.

Sabra Classic Hummus

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 70

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

This hummus might be the most ubiquitous and easy to find, but it unfortunately didn't stand up to the others in texture or taste. The 10-ounce container cost me $3.

The look: The Sabra hummus was darker and denser-looking than most of the others in this test. It has a uniform kiss on top from whatever machine squeezed it into the container at the factory.

The taste: Sabra hummus is mild tasting and thick. It's drier and more dense than the others, and felt like it had been inside the container for some time.

Cedar's Original Hommus

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 80

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

This organic hummus from Cedar's is made with a blend of sunflower oil and olive oil. It's flavored with sea salt and organic garlic and is a reliable choice you can find at most grocery stores. A container cost me $3.50.

The look: Cedar's hummus had a uniform beige color that was slightly whiter and lighter than Sabra's.

The taste: This hummus was neither full of flavor nor completely lacking taste. It's mild and familiar-tasting and has a lighter and fluffier texture than Sabra.

Esti Original Hummus

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 90

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

This richer hummus is higher in calories and fat than most. It's blended with sunflower oil and water and seasoned with sea salt, garlic, pepper, and lemon juice concentrate. The 10-ounce container cost me $5.49.

The look: Esti's signature rectangular hummus container is full of fluffy, smooth hummus with a paler beige hue than others.

The taste: This hummus had the strongest tahini flavor of any in the test. It's nutty, rich, and clings to your mouth more than others. If you're a big tahini fan, this hummus is for you.

Boar's Head Traditional Hummus

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

In full transparency, I didn't have the highest hopes for this hummus from the lunch meat makers at Boar's Head. But I was pleasantly surprised by this smooth and creamy option. A container cost me $4.99.

The look: Boar's Head hummus has a fluffy, airier texture than the previous three. It's in the middle between the densest, driest hummus in this test, and the lightest and softest.

The taste: This hummus has a stronger tahini flavor than some, but not nearly as strong as the Esti dip. The nuttiness is well balanced by a rich (but not heavy) olive oil flavor and a touch of garlic in the background.

Ithaca Classic Hummus

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Ithaca makes square containers of hummus in a variety of flavors, from lemon beet to French onion. Its classic flavor is made from the traditional ingredients of chickpeas and tahini, plus sunflower oil, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, garlic, cumin, and crushed red pepper. Priced at $7.99, it was the most expensive dip in my survey.

The look: Ithaca's hummus is shiny and smooth. It has a uniform color that's slightly more brown and orange-hued than the others I tested. On a chip, it holds its shape in a firm peak.

The taste: This hummus is on the thicker side. It's quite creamy and rich and there's a subtle sweetness to it that I didn't notice in the other hummus brands during this test. (Curiously, there are no sweeteners mentioned in the ingredient list.) It has a slight pleasant tang, possibly from the vinegar. I didn't pick up on any heat from the crushed red pepper, but the brand also has a jalapeño-lime flavor for spice lovers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Little Sesame Classic Hummus

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 80

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Little Sesame is a Washington, D.C.-based restaurant that now makes packaged hummus available in grocery stores throughout the country. You can also sign up to have this delicious dip delivered monthly by joining the company's Hummus Club. The small-batch dip cost me $5.99.

The look: This hummus is super light and fluffy with an airier, softer texture than others. It's a lighter beige color and has a natural sort of slump when dunked with a pita chip.

The taste: Compared to the other hummuses I tested, Little Sesame's dip was brighter, lighter, and more lemony. It tasted fresh and zesty, like it just came from a restaurant kitchen, and the texture was wonderfully fluffy. This hummus is made from both sunflower and olive oil, but it's not weighed down in the least.