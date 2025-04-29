The Best Store-Bought Pastas That Taste Just Like a Restaurant, Ranked

If you grab the first boxed pasta you see at the grocery store, you're making a big mistake, according to foodies. Not all dried pasta is created equal, and many of the brands and varieties offered are far inferior to others. One thing to look for, according to shoppers? Many maintain that bronze-cut is always the way to go. Here are the 10 best store-bought boxed pastas that taste just like a restaurant, and ranked by the people who buy them.

Aldi Bronze Cut Pasta

Aldi is an excellent resource for high-quality, reasonably priced food, including boxed pasta. "If you have one nearby: Aldi has bronze cut pasta and it's noticeably better than run of the mill Barilla," u/happyhunting99 writes in a Reddit feed.

Barilla Collezione

Barilla offers lots of various pasta, but according to foodies their bronze-cut Collezione line is the highest quality option. "Barilla's Collezione is probably the best non-imported, (decently) widely-available pasta that I have found in the US," user u/vxhorusxv says.

Sfoglini

If you don't mind splurging a little, Sfoglini is a favorite splurge among pasta lovers. "This is not cheap, but if you want to go upscale for a special occasion, my absolute favorite is Sfoglini. They have lots of interesting and different shapes of pasta that are all really designed to hold on to the sauce," one said.

Rao's

Rao's is famous for its excellent pasta sauce, but you can't go wrong with the noodles either. "I like Rao's. Although it is more expensive than the cheap stuff, my Publix has it on sale fairly frequently," writes u/Forsaken-Chapter-738.

Kroger Private Selection Bronze Cut

If you shop at Kroger, don't think twice about grabbing boxes of its Private Selection line for offering authentic restaurant-style chew. "Honestly Kroger Private Selection brand pasta is pretty good. It's traditional bronze cut and isn't expensive at all," writes u/MoulanRougeFae.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Molisana

La Molisana pasta is hailed for its rich texture and flavor. "Molisana is my go-to for dry pasta. An excellent combination of affordability and quality," one says.

Garofalo

Garofalo, available at Costco, tastes far closer to restaurant-quality pasta than its price suggests. "Just look for a textured surface or bronze cut," suggests u/cinnamoncarrotcake.

Rustichella d'Abruzzo

Rustichella d'Abruzzo is the go-to brand for an indulgent pasta night, with foodies maintaining it is highly artisanal and intensely flavorful. "It's a tad pricey, but my go-to is always rustichella d'abruzzo," one says. "Nothing compares," adds u/Feeling_Reindeer2599.

Rummo

If all you need is a celebrity foodie endorsement, Rummo has it. "Stanley Tucci swears by Rummo and it's darn good," writes u/tdibugman. Other fans maintain it is perfectly chewy and are impressed by its ability to hold sauce.

De Cecco

The top pasta, per foodies? De Cecco. "I lived in Italy for three years and had multiple Italians tell me it's the best. I wholeheartedly agree," writes u/Aequitas2116. "Italian here! 10000% De Cecco and my Italian mom and Nonna agree," another says.