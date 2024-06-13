12 Best High-Protein Pasta Brands

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ongoing research highlighting the benefits of a high-protein diet has fed a recent explosion of interest in all things protein. And it's not just bodybuilders who are getting on the high-protein train. Consuming enough protein can aid in weight loss by reducing hunger and help slow aging effects by preventing natural muscle loss. Take a stroll down the aisles of a grocery store, and it feels like every item is bragging about its protein content. From high-protein desserts to frozen pancakes to chips, every food category seems to have a high-protein option, including pasta.

Your average serving of wheat-based pasta like penne contains about 200 calories, 1 gram of fat, 42 grams of carbs, and 7 grams of protein. But a new wave of noodles made from alternative flours, including soybeans, Kernza, lentils, and chickpeas, has introduced ways to enjoy your favorite Italian dishes with extra nutrients. In addition to offering more protein, many of these pastas are also gluten-free and higher in fiber without additional fat or calories.

If you're looking for an easy dinner swap to amp up your protein intake without sacrificing your weekly macaroni and cheese, pasta salad, or fettuccine alfredo, pick up one of these 12 high-protein pasta brands from the grocery store. Read on, then check out the 12 Best High-Protein, High-Fiber Foods You Can Eat.

Goodles

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

Aside from the fun name and packaging, noodle brand Goodles also delivers in the nutrition department. Goodles Pasta is made from semolina and wheat flour fortified with chickpea protein and micronutrients derived from vegetables. In addition to 10 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber per serving, you'll also get essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins D and E, iron, thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin.

Banza Chickpea Pasta

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 11 g

Banza seems to have led the way in the world of alternative high-protein pasta, and the company continues to make their crowd-favorite chickpea noodles in fun new shapes. The pasta is made from chickpeas, pea starch, tapioca, and xantham gum (those last two ingredients are common binders that help the noodles hold their shape). With 11 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, these gluten-free noodles are a healthy option for hot and cold pasta dishes.

Barilla Protein Plus

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

Barilla, the household name pasta brand, expanded into the high-protein category with its Protein+ Noodles in classic cuts and shapes, including delicate angel hair and penne. The traditional semolina and durum wheat flours are fortified with lentil flour, pea protein, chickpea flour, and spelt flour for a well-rounded, high-protein, and high-fiber meal.

The Only Bean

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 25 g

Only Bean Edamame Fettuccini Noodles are made with a single ingredient: edamame. The beans are packed with protein, so every serving of fettucini contains 25 grams. The Only Bean also makes striking pasta from black beans and soybeans that offer equal amounts of protein per serving.

GoodWheat

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 9 g

GoodWheat uses high-fiber durum semolina flour for its pasta that offers an impressive 8 grams of dietary fiber and 9 grams of protein per serving. This pasta is very similar to your typical boxed noodle in texture, flavor, and versatility, so it's an easy swap, even for picky eaters, if you're looking for something a little more nutritious.

Patagonia Provisions

Nutrition (Per ⅔ cup dry serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Well-known for its eco-friendly apparel, Patagonia also makes a two-ingredient dried pasta that packs 8 grams of fiber per serving. In addition to durum wheat, these noodles are made from Kernza, a perennial grain similar to wheat that requires fewer resources to grow. Kerza also has uniquely deep roots that help enrich soil, rather than strip it. Both grains sourced by Patagonia Provisions are Regenerative Organic Certified.

Brami Lupini Bean Fusili

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 6 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you haven't tried–or even heard of–lupini beans, you may be surprised by how versatile these high-protein legumes are. So much so that the beans can be transformed into chewy and tender noodles that rival any wheat-based option. The Brami Protein Pasta is made from a blend of wheat flour and lupini beans, which give each serving 12 grams of protein and 6 grams of dietary fiber.

Explore Cuisine

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

Explore Cuisine makes these pretty orange noodles from organic red lentil flour and organic brown rice flour, so they're gluten-free and loaded with 12 grams of protein per serving. The company also makes pretty green edamame-based noodles, bold black bean spaghetti, and green lentil penne.

Ancient Harvest

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14 g

Just two ingredients (green lentil flour and organic quinoa flower) make up these Ancient Harvest Protein Red Lentil Rotini. This pasta has a nutty flavor from the especially tasty quinoa tossed with pesto.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Veggie Craft Farms Cauliflower Penne

Nutrition (Per ⅔ cup dry serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14 g

Veggie Craft Penne is not only high in protein, but it's also a great way to add extra veggies to a meal. Made with three ingredients—cauliflower, pea, and lentil flour–these noodles also offer iron, potassium, and 5 grams of fiber per serving. The brand also makes zucchini- and sweet potato-based noodles with similarly impressive nutritional profiles.

Kaizen

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 15 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

Kaizen makes another high-protein pasta using lupini beans. This time further fortified with fava bean protein to give each serving an impressive 20 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber. The brand also makes an "even fewer carbs" version without the fava beans that contains 17 grams of fiber and 2 grams of net carbs.

ZENB Pasta

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce dry serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 12 g

Whole yellow peas are the only ingredient in this pasta alternative that packs 12 grams of protein per serving. ZENB makes noodles in all the familiar shapes and sizes, including meatball-ready spaghetti, elbows for your favorite mac and cheese recipe with extra protein, and good old penne.