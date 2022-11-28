Skip to content

The 5 Best Stretches To Do Before You Walk Every Day, Trainer Says

Calling all daily walkers! It's time to tweak your routine.
Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.
By Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.
Published on November 28, 2022 | 6:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Ah, the wonders of hitting the pavement for a rejuvenating, brisk walk. If you're a daily walker, then you know there's nothing quite like heading to your favorite trail, beach, or park to get in some healthy strides. You may catch up with a walking budding, recruit your pup to come along with, or walk solo with a solid playlist on deck. Whatever the case may be, if you're not stretching before your cardio session, your routine needs a little bit of tweaking. We did the hard work for you and have the best stretches for walkers to do every day before hitting the road.

Let's get real: Walking is one of the most underrated forms of exercise. It's low-impact, and you can do it almost anywhere for long distances. If you're trying to lose fat, then you especially need to get in your daily steps, as walking is stellar at burning calories. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults should perform 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise each week. Brisk walking for 30 minutes, five days a week, is the perfect choice to meet this requirement.

Why should you stretch before walking?

woman stretching outdoors
Shutterstock

Performing a series of stretches before walks is necessary. Stretching will help you loosen up tight muscles and can make your walk even more productive. The goal is to open up your leg muscles and your chest muscles to improve your posture.

According to WebMD, stretching is especially crucial as you grow older, as it keeps your body flexible. In general, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends stretching out your main muscle groups a minimum of two times every week for 1 minute per exercise.

Now, let's get into five stretches for walkers to do daily. Keep reading to learn about them, and next up, check out What a Daily Walking Habit Does to Your Body After 50, Says Science.

1

Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

hip flexor stretch, best stretches for walkers
Shutterstock

This first stretch begins in a half-kneeling position as you bring one leg forward and one leg behind you. Keep your chest tall and your core tight as you lean forward—as if you're doing a lunge—until you get a solid stretch in your hip flexor. Rock forward and back, slowly increasing the range of motion. Switch sides once you get a good stretch in. Do this stretch for 15 to 30 seconds on each side.

RELATED: Slim Down and Get Toned With This 15-Minute Walking Workout

2

Single-Leg Deadlift Reach

single-leg deadlift reach best stretches for walkers
Shutterstock

For single-leg deadlift reach, stand tall with your arms vertically above your head and one knee "elevated" in front of you as if you're walking up an invisible stair. Then, slowly lean your body forward as if to touch the ground with your fingers. As you do so, extend your elevated leg behind you. Keep your back straight during this motion. Get a solid hamstring stretch at the bottom, then slowly come back to the starting position, squeezing your glute to finish. Perform five reps on one side before switching to the other.

3

Downward Dog Calf Stretch

downward dog calf stretcg
Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.

For this stretch, position yourself in the downward dog pose with one foot crossed over the other. Drop your heel to stretch your calf, perform a calf raise, and drop your heel once again to increase the range of motion. Once you have your heel to the ground, switch legs. Do five reps on each leg.

RELATED: 6 Everyday Habits To Regain Muscle Mass After 60, Fitness Expert Says

4

Alternating Pigeon Pose

alternating pigeon pose exercise
Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.

Alternating pigeon pose will have you starting off on the floor, rolling your left leg underneath you, and straightening your right leg back. Get a solid stretch in your glute and hip, hold the position for a bit as the muscles release, then switch to your other leg, and repeat. Do five reps on each leg.

5

Pec Stretch

pec stretch
Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.

Last but not least, gear up for the pec stretch. Position your arm and elbow at 90 degrees against a doorway or a stable beam. Keep your core tight and your shoulder blade pulled back as you turn your body away. You should feel a solid chest stretch. Hold the position, then slowly increase the range of motion as your pec relaxes. Once you've held the stretch for the prescribed time, switch sides. Do this stretch for 20 to 30 seconds on each side.

Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.
Tim Liu, CSCS, is an online fitness and nutrition coach based in Los Angeles Read more about Tim
Filed Under
// // //

More content from Mind + Body

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Mind + Body
  • fitness man with dumbbells demonstrates how to get rid of fat rolls

    Combat Your Fat Rolls With This Dumbbell Workout

  • happy woman jogging by the beach on a sunny day

    What a Daily Jogging Habit Does to Your Body After 50

  • woman demonstrates how to gain muscle mass with dumbbell exercises at gym

    You Won’t Gain Muscle Mass if You Don’t Do These Exercises

  • fit man demonstrating how to slim down and get toned with a 15-minute jogging workout on the beach

    Slim Down With This 15-Minute Jogging Workout

  • woman performing dumbbell exercises at the gym to lose arm fat

    The Top-Recommended Workout To Lose Arm Fat Fast