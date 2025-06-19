7 Best Subway Sandwiches to Lose Belly Overhang

Fast food isn’t famous for helping anyone lose weight. However, you can still enjoy a quick, convenient meal at your favorite chain without packing on pounds. In fact, there are even options that will help you lose belly hang. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, for her suggestions about what to order at Subway if you are trying to slim down your midsection. Here are the best 7 Subway orders for weight loss.

6-Inch Oven Roasted Turkey on Hearty Multigrain

One of the healthiest options at Subway is a 6-inch oven-roasted turkey on a hearty multigrain roll, which Collingwood endorses as an “excellent choice.” The lean classic delivers under 300 calories with 20+ grams of protein, and you can load it with tons of veggies of your choice. Make sure to choose mustard instead of mayo for flavor without the fat.

6-Inch Veggie Delight with Double Protein

Veggie Delight is a popular meat-free sub at Subway. However, to get a boost of protein, add egg whites if you are a vegetarian, or sliced turkey for a clean, protein-packed twist on this low-calorie, fiber-rich veggie option. “I think they will charge you for a turkey or egg sandwich, but I like the idea of suggesting the egg or turkey plus lots of veggies,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

20 Popular Restaurant Chains That Closed Hundreds Of Locations

6-Inch Rotisserie-Style Chicken on Wheat

Collingwood is a big fan of the rotisserie-style chicken on wheat bread. While many Subway cold cuts are processed, this sandwich is made with tender, shredded chicken and is low in saturated fat, yet packed with satisfying flavor. Again, be careful with condiments, especially when it comes to mayonnaise.

6-Inch Grilled Chicken on Italian Herbs & Cheese (No Cheese)

Another great way to amp up your protein intake is by ordering a grilled chicken sandwich. And if you like cheese, skip the shredded or sliced options and get the bold flavor from the bread. You can also add jalapeños or vinegar for a metabolism-boosting kick. “I love this option,” says Collingwood.

11 Best Group-Friendly Restaurant Chains

6-Inch Black Forest Ham with Lettuce Wrap Instead of Bread

If you really want to cut carbs, swap out bread for a lettuce wrap. You can have your sub wrapped in lettuce or topped with shredded lettuce for a leaner, low-calorie option that’s under 200 calories and packed with satisfying protein.

6-Inch Egg and Cheese with Spinach on Flatbread (Skip the Cheese)

Go light on breakfast by asking for egg whites, spinach, tomatoes, and green peppers. No cheese = less saturated fat. “You can get the egg anytime of the day, not just at breakfast hours,” says Collingwood, who approves of this option.

Protein Bowl with Grilled Chicken, Veggies, and Vinaigrette

You don’t have to order a sub at Subway. You can skip the bread entirely with a bowl format that gives you complete control and allows you to customize your sub in a bowl. Add spinach, cucumbers, red onions, and a drizzle of vinaigrette for a nutrient-packed belly fat fighter. “This is a great option,” Collingwood endorses.