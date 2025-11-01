7 Best New Costco Christmas Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

The holidays are two months away, but Costco is already filling up with so many Christmas finds. From holiday foods and coffees to the best Advent calendars and holiday gift ideas, many new arrivals are worth checking out. Here are the seven best new Costco Christmas finds flying off shelves this week.

A Dog Bone Gift Basket

Looking for a holiday gift for your dog? “This Dog Bone Basket is at Costco and it’s the cutest pet gift set! It comes with five adorable toys — both plush and rubber — all tucked into a reusable bone-shaped wicker basket. Such a great holiday treat for your pup. It’s $29.99,” Costco Buys wrote.

The Viral Mini Brands Mini Fridge

Costco So Obsessed shared about a Mini Brands must-buy for kids. “How cute is this viral mini fridge with lots of fun goodies inside swipe left to see more! $29.99,” they wrote. “That mini fridge is EVERYTHING!” commented a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack

Costco Buys shared about the La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack is at Costco. “This 12-pack includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla flavors — cold brew with milk that’s creamy, frothy, and so smooth 😍 Get 12 cans for $18.99!” they wrote. “Bought 2 yesterday they’re great” writes a shopper.

Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars

A holiday dessert is back at the warehouse. “They’re back!!! Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars – item 1188546 – ice cream ‘crack’, am I right?” a shopper recently wrote about the popular bars. And, take $3.50 off this month. “There are very few seasonal items that I literally will shop for specifically and get giddy when they show up, this is one of em! I have considered a second freezer just to do a year round stock up! I am not the only one right? Avail usually from Oct – Dec.” Others agree. “My favorites!! I didn’t think they’d be out this early. These are amazing,” says one.

Giant Lindt Advent Calendar

There are several Advent calendars to choose from at Costco, including the Giant Lindt Advent Calendar 97oz at Costco, a supe-sized version of the traditional chocolate Advent calendar. “Unwrapping a chocolate each day is such a fun tradition; it makes the holiday season feel so much more magical…especially with this Giant Advent Calendar! ✨ It’s not just chocolate, it’s the ultimate indulgence and the perfect festive centerpiece! Find the Giant Lindt Advent Calendar (97oz) at Costco now and make your countdown extra special this year!” Costco Buys wrote.

Yankee Candle Holiday Set

Grab all the gift sets while you can. Costco New Deals shared that the Yankee Candle holiday set is now at the store for $19.99. “These smell amazing!! How cute are these to include in a gift basket this is such a great deal!! And do you notice I’m shaking slit 🤣🤣🤣 that’s me after drinking the new caramel mocha freeze. Too much caffeine and sugar lol,” they wrote.

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Another advent calendar you don’t want to miss? “2025 Bonne Maman advent calendar is back at Costco with their mini spreads and flavors like cherry, 🍒 Apricot, honey hazelnut Chocolate, orange marmalade, wild blueberry, strawberry mini jams!! You know I had to add to cart so fast such a good deal at Costco $15.99,” Costco New Deals writes.