5 Texas BBQ Joints Locals Call the Best

Texans love barbecue because it’s more than a meal — it’s an event and a living piece of their history. Rooted in the traditions of German, Czech, African American, and Mexican cooks, Texas barbecue grew from a blend of cultures that shaped the state itself. Add in a long ranching heritage and an obsession with slow-smoked beef, and you get a food that feels both deeply personal and proudly regional. In Texas, BBQ isn’t just eaten — it’s celebrated. Texans love trying new barbecue spots out so much that there’s a “passport stamp” diners can take part in where they go to various joints that participate and get a stamp after visiting. It’s a badge of honor to get all the stamps and earn prizes or swag. While there is no shortage of barbeque options in Texas, there are restaurants that stand out. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! read through countless reviews to find the top picks.

Reese Bros

Reese Bros in San Antonio has only been around a short time, but the BBQ joint is generating a lot of buzz and praise. It’s typically recommended in Reddit groups as one of the must-try places and on Yelp, Texans are giving rave reviews. Zachary S. in Austin wrote a detailed post and concluded, “this is some of the best barbecue I’ve had since starting this journey through Texas. It’s more affordable than your typical stand, but the way they play with what makes traditional barbecue traditional really allows Reese Bros to stand out as a one-of-a-kind spot. The greats of Austin better sleep with one eye open because Reese is coming fast.”

Helberg Barbecue

Located in Woodway, Helberg Barbecue is worth the drive from Austin or Dallas, according to locals. On a mission for stamps, Yelper Sean L. in Arlington visited Helberg Barbecue and loved the food, experience and the pitmaster. “You know it’s serious when the pitmaster walks out with a camera crew and stamps your chest,” he wrote. After trying a few sides and main dishes, a staff member told Sean to hold on and then brought out the pitmaster. “We chatted meat and the madness of collecting these Top 50 stamps,” he shared. He ended his review with, “Helberg is the real deal. Clean dining room. Family friendly. Kind folks. Portions that don’t pretend. Flavors that preach.”

Louie Mueller Barbecue

Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, TX is getting high praise from locals. Ken S. in Liberty Hill, TX wrote on Yelp, “James Award for Culinary Excellence Winner Louis Mueller Barbecue is a Texas Treasure. The decor is rustic and smoke laden, just as any Barbecue place developed….” He shared, “I had Brisket Burnt Ends, Pork Ribs, Cole Slaw and Beans. My brother had Brisket, Sausage, Cole Slaw and Beans. A side of warm Barbecue Sauce was provided along with Bread, Sliced Pickles, and Onions, as is customary in Texas. It was all wonderful, as always. Tender, juicy, just fantastic Central Texas Barbecue. Go on, get ya some. You will be glad you did.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LJ’s BBQ

LJ’s BBQ in Brenham, is family-owned and has a strong passion for barbecue which customers appreciate. Linda B. in Houston wrote on Yelp, “The best BBQ within 100 miles. On Main Street in Brenham. Brisket is fantastic. Turkey is excellent, chicken is excellent. Sides dishes: green beans (fresh), macaroni and cheese (to die for). Go early –the line is out the door and when they sell out, that’s it for that day.”

407 BBQ

Located in Argyle, TX, 407 BBQ is a no-frills spot that’s a bit out of the way, but customers don’t mind the drive because the food is that good. A frequent diner of 407, John Q. in Fort Worth, TX wrote on Yelp, “The brisket is always flavorful and tender, the pulled pork is excellent, and the ribs are hands-down some of the best in the area.” While he isn’t a fan of the burger, he says the BBQ is a must-try. “If you’re in the area and craving great BBQ, 407 is absolutely worth a stop.”