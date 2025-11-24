5 Texas Steakhouses Locals Say Serve the Best Steaks

There’s many reasons to love Texas and good steaks is one of them. The Lone Star State is home to some of the best food, but if you’re in the mood for a juicy, tender steak, there’s no shortage of options. It’s not hard to find a steakhouse, but which ones are worthy? To find out where locals actually love, Eat This, Not That! scoured countless reviews. Here’s the top five steakhouses Texans swear by.

Pappas Westheimer

Pappas Westheimer has two locations in Texas–Dallas and Houston–and locals rave about the quality. In a Reddit thread about the best steakhouses in Houston, people couldn’t recommend the spot enough. “If you want a traditional, amazing steak house experience – Pappas Westheimer,” a Redditor shared. “There are more interesting steak restaurants – but none with this service level. It’s steakhouse experience here. And the food is excellent.” A second agreed and wrote, “Pappas on Westheimer is my go to. Always been consistent, excellent wine selection, Sinatra vibes. Cigar room. Solid service.”

Perini Ranch Steakhouse

Located in Buffalo Gap, TX fans say Perini Ranch Steakhouse is worth the drive. “This is one of the very best steaks in Texas (and, therefore one presumes, the country, because we all know that Texas ranks high in steak appreciation),” one Redditor wrote. “Fortunately, it’s not so high-end you’d feel uncomfortable hopping off your bike for a ribeye. In fact, it feels downright rustic.” The diner added, “I’ve eaten a lot of steaks over the decades, and I will genuinely and honestly say the steaks I’ve had at Perini Ranch were some of the very best I’ve eaten.”

Doris Metropolitan

Doris Metropolitan is a high-end steakhouse with three locations–Houston, New Orleans and Costa Rica. While it’s hard on your wallet, Texans love the steak. One Redditor shared, “Doris Metropolitan was excellent!! The bone marrow with the steak was probably one of the best dishes I’ve ever had. Very pricey though.”

Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

Locals love Lonesome Dove Western Bistro because it’s not just a steakhouse — it’s a culinary adventure. Located in Dallas Fort Worth and Austin, diners love the small chain for its top-notch steaks and service. On Yelp, Brooke U from Joshua, TX wrote, “This has been my favorite restaurant in DFW for many years, and for many reasons.” Another Yelper, Kate B. from Frisico, TX shared, “the steak with fried gnocchi was amazing as well as the pork chop.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Four Winds Steakhouse

Four Winds Steakhouse is an unforgettable dining experience that combines top-tier steakhouse cuisine with a peaceful, ranch-style retreat, but be prepared to spend top dollar. On Yelp, Ron P. Richardson, TX wrote, “Everything!!! Excellent in every way. Escargot awesome!!! Steaks cooked to perfection!! Lobster fresh!! Great cocktails!! Best $500 dinner for two.” Another Texan, Matthew C. from Royse City, TX shared, “”Worth the drive from anywhere. You will not find a better steak in the DFW area. Sides were delicious, service was impeccable and the ambiance is amazing.”