7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak Dinners for the Holidays

Going to a nice steakhouse is lovely at any time of year, but it’s extra special around the holidays. Maybe this is one of the few times a year some diners really splurge with their families and don’t mind pulling out all the stops for the most memorable experience they can get. If you want to enjoy a steak dinner that really feels celebratory, these restaurants have you covered. Here are seven chain restaurants offering the best steak dinners for the holidays.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Christmas Eve at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a magical experience, where diners can enjoy beautiful steak, sides, desserts, and drinks in a festive environment. “Unwrap the magic of the season — we’re opening early so you can skip the cooking and savor a holiday meal worth remembering. Book your table now and make Christmas Eve deliciously effortless,” the chain says.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

If you have zero interest in cooking this Thanksgiving and want something a little different, head over to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. “This Thanksgiving, we invite you to be the Guest. Enjoy a 2-Course Menu featuring your choice of Filet Mignon, USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye, or traditional Mixed-Herb Roasted Turkey Breast,” the chain says. “Begin with a starter, then pair your entrée with savory housemade stuffing and shareable sides including mashed potatoes, green beans with apricots and onions and cinnamon orange cranberry sauce.”

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse has a delightful holiday menu through November and December. “Indulge in the flavors of the season with our specially curated Holiday Menu. Delight in special dishes like the Beef Bordelaise, North Atlantic Whole Lobster and Braised Short Rib, perfectly paired with one of our Sommelier Holiday Wine Features,” the chain says.

Mastro’s

Dining at Mastro's is an exceptional experience at the best of times, but especially around the holidays. "Elevate your tradition with an unforgettable dining experience at Mastro's," the chain says about its holiday options. "Gather around our table and enjoy prime steaks, fresh seafood, decadent desserts, and fine wines—perfect for a Thanksgiving to remember!"

STK Steakhouse

Celebrating Thanksgiving at STK is the ultimate vibe, both for dining in the restaurant or taking advantage of their dinner to-go. “Join us for a Thanksgiving feast featuring a specially curated menu that showcases the best of seasonal flavors,” the chain says. “Savor tender, succulent turkey alongside our signature steaks, delectable sides, and irresistible desserts.” And no washing up!

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Visiting Lawry’s The Prime Rib feels like an event at the best of times, but it’s especially nice during the holidays when diners can enjoy Victorian carolers, dinner, and a show. Diners not only get the classic tableside carving the restaurant is famous for, but get to watch A Christmas Carol being performed. Perfect for the whole family!

Del Frisco’s

Del Frisco’s holiday menu is always a treat: Guests can enjoy beautiful steaks, seafood, sides, and more at the upscale steakhouse. The chain is also offering a special Thanksgiving meal where diners can enjoy the Chef’s Classics and pair them with holiday features only available on Thursday, November 27.