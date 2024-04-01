The #1 Best Snack To Buy at Trader Joe's for Weight Loss

Trader Joe's never seems to disappoint, regardless of what aisle you're shopping. If you're watching your calories, there are numerous items to choose from. Eat This, Not That! spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, to learn the #1 best Trader Joe's snack for weight loss. Continue reading to learn more, but before you head out to shop, be sure to check out The #1 Best Breakfast Food To Buy at Costco for Weight Loss.

What is the best Trader Joe's snack for weight loss?

Okay, it's time for the big reveal! Goodson's recommendation for the best snack for weight loss you can find at Trader Joe's is a combination of three items: Trader Joe's Greek Nonfat Plain Yogurt, 1 tablespoon of Trader Joe's Organic Chia Seeds, and 1/2 cup of sliced strawberries. Sounds delicious, are we right?

RELATED: 6 'Power Foods' That Helped This Woman Lose 100 Pounds6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This snack comes in at 180 calories, 5 grams of fiber, and 17 grams of protein," Goodson shares. "It can be beneficial for weight loss due to several reasons."