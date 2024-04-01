The #1 Best Snack To Buy at Trader Joe's for Weight Loss
Trader Joe's never seems to disappoint, regardless of what aisle you're shopping. If you're watching your calories, there are numerous items to choose from. Eat This, Not That! spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, to learn the #1 best Trader Joe's snack for weight loss. Continue reading to learn more, but before you head out to shop, be sure to check out The #1 Best Breakfast Food To Buy at Costco for Weight Loss.
What is the best Trader Joe's snack for weight loss?
Okay, it's time for the big reveal! Goodson's recommendation for the best snack for weight loss you can find at Trader Joe's is a combination of three items: Trader Joe's Greek Nonfat Plain Yogurt, 1 tablespoon of Trader Joe's Organic Chia Seeds, and 1/2 cup of sliced strawberries. Sounds delicious, are we right?
"This snack comes in at 180 calories, 5 grams of fiber, and 17 grams of protein," Goodson shares. "It can be beneficial for weight loss due to several reasons."
- It fills you up. Fiber and protein can leave you feeling full and satisfied, and this Trader Joe's snack is packed with both. "When you consume a snack high in these nutrients, you're likely to feel satisfied and less inclined to overeat later on," says Goodson. "This can help you control your overall calorie intake throughout the day, ultimately aiding weight loss. Plus, the fiber found in chia seeds is soluble, which is the type that can help lower total and LDL 'bad' cholesterol."
- It stabilizes blood sugar. Snacks that are jam-packed with fiber and protein help keep your blood sugar levels in check. "Fiber slows down the absorption of sugars, preventing rapid spikes and crashes in blood glucose levels," Goodson tells us. "This helps maintain energy levels and reduces cravings for unhealthy, high-calorie snacks between meals, which can contribute to weight loss by promoting better food choices."
- It helps you preserve lean muscle. Whenever you lose weight, you risk losing muscle mass as well. By eating sufficient protein, you can maintain and build lean muscle, which is integral for keeping up a healthy metabolism and controlling your weight down the line.
- It's chock-full of probiotics. Greek yogurt contains probiotics that can assist in weight loss by supporting a healthy cut and boosting digestion. This can indirectly impact your appetite and metabolism in good ways. Goodson shares, "Additionally, some research suggests that certain probiotic strains could modulate energy balance and fat metabolism, potentially contributing to weight management."
- It's the ideal portion size. Snacks that are less than 200 calories are usually portion-controlled, which makes it easier to stay on top of how many calories you're consuming. "By selecting snacks within this calorie range, you're less likely to consume excess calories, which is crucial for weight loss," Goodson explains.