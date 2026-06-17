These chains serve fresh, flavorful tuna subs diners keep coming back for.

A tuna sub is an oddly refreshing sandwich choice. Tuna salad, usually made with mayo, celery and onion for added crunch and flavor, some sort of vinegar or lemon, and seasoning, isn’t always good, but it can also be great. When topped on a fresh sub roll and stacked with fresh veggies, it takes on an even more complex taste that many diners maintain is unbeatable. Who serves the best sub version of the tuna salad sandwich? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best tuna submarine sandwiches, according to diners.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s tuna is fresh with the perfect amount of crunch. “They put chopped celery to give it a little crunch, little bit of pepper,” writes a fan. Our reviewer, Megan Hagemann, agrees that it is “well-rounded in terms of taste and texture.” The tuna itself is “juicy without being bogged down by mayonnaise,” she says. She recommends getting it with oil and vinegar, which “slowly seep into the mix, creating an entirely new array of flavors.” When it comes to texture, “the tuna and bread are soft and even a bit squashy with all the oil and juices. But, the veggies—specifically the onion and tomato—provide a zap of crispness that balances it out,” she says.

Subway

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Subway serves up a classic and dependable tuna sub that loyalists stand by and order on repeat. “I’m a sauce weirdo, but Subway… WITH sweet onion & southwest chipotle sauces mandatory. Come at me bro,” one Redditor said. The chain is adamant about using 100% wild-caught tuna. “We test our tuna regularly to ensure it meets Subway’s stringent quality and safety requirements, including compliance with FDA regulations,” they declare on the website.

Togo’s

Togo’s Tuna is made with a hearty bread and smooth tuna filling that diners approve of. “Best I’ve ever had is Togo’s,” a person commented. The suna salad there “is pretty simple; Tuna, mayo and relish so it’s a stretch to call it ‘tuna salad,'” they added.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s artisan bread, paired with fresh-flavor tuna salad, and one secret ingredient makes the sub a favorite. “Working at Jimmy Johns taught me the secret to great tuna salad. A little soy sauce. It’s why theirs, now mine is so damn good,” one person says. “I like Jimmy Johns because it’s very fresh and very flavorful. They use soy sauce which I haven’t seen or tasted in other recipes .. but now I always add soy sauce when I make tuna salad at home,” another agrees.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs keeps its tuna salad traditional with its old-school recipe. The chain’s website states that its Firehouse Subs Tuna Salad is a “blend of tuna, mayo, relish, and black pepper—an old fire department recipe.” Hageman confirms it is one of the best tuna sandwiches in town. “The tuna is shredded down to small pieces, so no bite is excessively fishy, yet the substance tasted like something that could have come straight from a fresh fish market,” she writes in her review.