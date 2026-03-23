5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Veal Parmesan, According to Chefs

Chefs share the top chains serving the best, most authentic veal parmesan dish.

Veal Parmesan is an indulgent combination of tender, mild-flavored veal, crispy breading, savory tomato sauce, and melted cheese. Often viewed as a high-end comfort food, it is a staple of Italian-American cuisine, known for its delicate texture, rich flavor, and satisfying contrast of crispy exterior and gooey interior. While it’s a dish that’s been around for decades, it’s less common now due to declining demand, rising costs, ethical concerns, and menu cutbacks.

Many restaurants default to chicken or eggplant Parmesan, but it hasn’t disappeared; you’re just more likely to find it at traditional or upscale Italian spots rather than everywhere. To find the best spots that serve veal Parmesan, Eat This, Not That! turned to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who shares the top five chains.

What Makes a Great Veal Parmesan

To understand what separates an average dish from one that truly shines, Chef Dennis explains, “A standout veal Parmesan starts with thinly pounded veal cutlets, breaded and cooked until golden and crisp.” He adds, “When topped with bright marinara and melted mozzarella, the dish achieves a perfect balance of crispy texture, rich cheese, and savory tomato flavor.”

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen hits a middle ground between casual dining and a more upscale Italian experience. It’s known for its “polished casual” atmosphere—think comfortable and family-friendly, but with a slightly elevated feel compared with typical chains.

“Bravo! serves a nicely balanced veal Parmesan with tender veal and a flavorful tomato sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “The melted mozzarella and Parmesan bring everything together for a rich, satisfying plate.”

Carbone’s

Carbone is special because it turns a familiar cuisine—old-school Italian-American “red sauce” food—into a luxury, theatrical dining experience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Carbone is known for elevating classic Italian-American dishes, and their veal Parmesan is no exception,” explains Chef Dennis. “The cutlet is thin, crispy, and beautifully balanced with bright tomato sauce and melted cheese.”

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant has a handful of locations in cities like New York, Vegas and Atlantic City. It’s known for its family-style dining format—huge portions meant for sharing—modeled after classic Italian-American gatherings.

“Carmine’s serves their veal Parmesan family-style, staying true to the bold Italian-American tradition the restaurant is known for,” says Chef Dennis. The dish features a large crispy veal cutlet layered with plenty of tomato sauce and melted cheese.”

Rao’s

Rao’s isn’t a chain, but it’s a well-known high-end spot in Miami that blends authentic Italian tradition, rich history, and memorable shared meals that keep diners coming back. A Bone-In Veal Chop Parmesan is offered for $89, and Chef Dennis says it’s worth the splurge.

“The dish features a beautifully crisp veal cutlet layered with vibrant tomato sauce and melted cheese, creating the rich and comforting flavors that have made Rao’s famous.”

Il Mulino

Il Mulino has several locations on the East Coast and Chef Dennis says the Costolette alla Parmigiana is a must-try.

“Il Mulino is known for its refined take on traditional Italian cuisine, and their Veal Parmigiana reflects that attention to detail,” he explains. “The veal is tender and perfectly breaded, paired with a bright tomato sauce and melted mozzarella that highlight the quality of the ingredients while delivering a timeless Italian classic.”