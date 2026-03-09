4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Wagyu Burgers, According to Chefs

Chefs weigh in on the top wagyu burgers at major chain restaurants.

It’s hard to resist a good burger, and while there are plenty out there, Wagyu burgers elevate the experience with their rich marbling and intensely beefy flavor. Thanks to the higher fat content, the patties cook up exceptionally juicy and tender, delivering a buttery bite that feels far more indulgent than your standard backyard burger. That said, Wagyu-style burgers are still relatively uncommon on chain menus, since the beef is more expensive and typically considered a premium ingredient. However, a handful of restaurants have embraced the trend — and according to chefs, these are the chains serving Wagyu burgers worth seeking out.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Wagyu Burger

When ordering a Wagyu burger, here’s what to look for, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

“A great Wagyu burger recipe is all about respecting the fat content, gently forming the patty, cooking it hot and fast to medium-rare, and pairing it with balanced toppings that enhance the buttery richness without overpowering it.”

BurgerFi

BurgerFi offers the taste and feel of a gourmet burger in a fast-food setting — with ingredients and portions that feel worth the price. The CEO Wagyu Burger is a must-try, chefs say.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“BurgerFi’s CEO Wagyu Burger is incredible,” per Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality. “Any of their locations I go to, the taste stays consistent.”

Chef Dennis agrees and says, “BurgerFi’s CEO Wagyu Burger elevates the classic cheeseburger with premium Wagyu beef layered alongside bold, savory additions for added texture and richness.” He adds, “The combination of quality beef, balanced toppings, and careful execution results in a burger that feels both luxurious and satisfying.”

NADC Burger

NADC Burger is a small chain that you’ll find in major cities like New York, LA, Austin and more. The Wagyu Smashburger is getting a lot of buzz and Chef Dennis raves about it.

“NADC Burger’s Wagyu Smashburger focuses on high-quality beef smashed on a hot griddle to create deeply caramelized, crispy edges while keeping the center tender and juicy,” he says. “Its streamlined build allows the richness of the Wagyu and the intensity of the sear to take center stage.”

Bareburger

Bareburger’s Ultimate Wagyu is another go-to for Chef Dennis.

“Bareburger’s Ultimate Wagyu showcases premium, well-marbled beef paired with thoughtfully selected toppings that complement its buttery richness,” he says. “Cooked to preserve moisture and finished on a sturdy bun, it strikes a refined balance between indulgent and clean, ingredient-driven flavor.”

Gordon Ramsay Burger

The Steak Dinner Wagyu Burger at Gordon Ramsay Burger is pricey—$49.99 to be exact, but Chef Dennis says it’s worth trying at least once.

“The Steak Dinner Wagyu Burger at Gordon Ramsay Burger transforms a classic steakhouse experience into handheld form, featuring richly marbled Wagyu beef cooked with precision for maximum juiciness and flavor,” he says. “Layered with steakhouse-inspired components that add depth and texture, it delivers indulgence, balance, and bold, beef-forward satisfaction in every bite.”