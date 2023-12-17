5 Best Ways To Burn 100 Calories, According to a Personal Trainer

How would you like to burn an extra 100 calories today? If you're on a weight loss journey, that idea likely sounds quite appealing. We spoke with an expert and are here to share how you can do exactly that. Tyler Read, BSc, CPT, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who has been involved in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years, reveals five of the best ways to burn 100 calories that you can seamlessly incorporate into your daily routine. So read on to learn all about these healthy habits.

Losing weight is all about creating a calorie deficit. So every extra calorie you can burn helps the process! According to the Cleveland Clinic, your body naturally torches anywhere from 1,3000 to 2,000 calories a day without even trying. Your body burns calories by pumping your heart, thinking, breathing—just about every bodily function. But check out these incredible ways to burn an extra 100 calories each day, according to a personal trainer. You'll be hooked and burning extra calories in no time!

Take a brisk walk.

Walking is one of the easiest, most convenient ways to burn calories. Read tells us, "Walking at a brisk pace for about 20 minutes can burn approximately 100 calories. It's low-impact, improves cardiovascular health, and is suitable for all fitness levels."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The more you walk, and the faster you pace yourself, the higher your calorie burn will be! If you haven't been a walker, start out doing some shorter strides, and work up to longer distances. When you want to speed up the calorie burn, add hills, and pick up the pace.

Jump rope.

Jumping rope isn't just for kids. As a matter of fact, according to Read, "Jumping rope for just 10 minutes can help you reach this calorie target. It's a high-intensity cardio exercise that improves coordination and agility."

Adding some jump rope exercises into your routine can help shape up your entire body, including your thighs, glutes, abs, shoulders, and arms. This form of exercise is even effective for building muscle and strength.

Go on a bike ride.

Not only is biking an excellent calorie burner, but it can also help prevent serious chronic illnesses, including diabetes, arthritis, obesity, stroke, heart attack, some cancers, and even depression. "Biking at a moderate pace for about 15 minutes can burn 100 calories," Read explains. "It's excellent for leg strength and cardiovascular fitness." Plus, cycling with friends is a great social activity!

Swim some laps.

Swimming is a low-impact form of aerobic exercise that's chock-full of physical and mental goodness. Plus, by going for a swim, you'll be giving your entire body an invigorating workout. "Swimming at a moderate effort level for about 15 minutes can also burn around 100 calories," Read explains. "[In addition, it] is joint-friendly."

You'll get your heart rate up, and build muscle strength, endurance, and cardiovascular fitness. This sport will also tone your muscles with this total-body exercise.

Stretch it out with some yoga.

Adding yoga to your schedule for just 20 minutes a day can torch around 100 calories, Read says, "particularly with active movements." According to a study published in PLOS ONE, yoga is an excellent form of physical activity that can be beneficial for long-term weight loss maintenance. The research shows that individuals who performed yoga while on a 12-week weight loss program dropped an extra 3.5% of their body weight than those who did not.

By adding yoga to your regimen, you'll be doing your body a total solid, as this soothing form of exercise helps to improve strength, flexibility, balance, and your overall mental well-being, Read says. In addition, it can help with arthritis, back pain, and heart health. So namaste!