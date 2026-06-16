5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Wedge Salads, According to Diners

From classic steakhouse styles to crab-topped twists, these wedge salads stand out.

There is something about a wedge salad, especially feasted on in a steakhouse, that does something for me. It’s not the most complex salad on the menu, usually consisting of a chunk of iceberg lettuce, a few cherry tomatoes, red onions, chunks of blue cheese and bacon, and topped off with a blue cheese dressing. However, those somewhat common ingredients play together so well, hitting all the right flavor notes. Where can you get a delicious wedge salad? Here are 5 restaurants that make them right.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime’s iceberg wedge is made with high-quality fresh ingredients and has a great house-made dressing that diners love. “The lettuce was crisp and the dressing was flavorful,” writes a TripAdvisor reviewer. The seafood-centric chain also has a perfect Crab Wedge, per diners. “This is a must have!!! Loads of fresh lump crab meat and a delicious salad dressing,” one wrote.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille also has a number of great salad options; the wedge is my go-to. The upscale eatery does the classic steakhouse salad just right, with a huge chunk of iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, candied cherrywood-smoked bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, and its housemade blue cheese dressing, which I swap out with Ranch. “A big wedge of lettuce with bleu cheese and big-ole fat smoked bacon croutons. Yum!” a Yelper agrees.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse has a few little twists on its wedge salad: It is chopped and has a sweet dressing. The Chopped Wedge Salad, a diner favorite, comes with Campari tomatoes, Danish blue cheese, and a balsamic glaze.

Outback Steakhouse

The Classic Blue Cheese Wedge Side Salad at Ouback consists of a “cool, crisp wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions, Blue Cheese dressing and Blue Cheese crumbles and topped with a sweet balsamic glaze.” Yelpers love the added glaze. “It really makes the salad pop and I have never had a wedge salad as good elsewhere,” says one. “That wedge salad was the best part of this visit. The salad was a five,” another agrees.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

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The Chopped Iceberg Wedge at Mastro’s is another chopped take on the OG, which some diners appreciate. Others love the fact that it is loaded with bacon. “If you like bacon, you will be in hog heaven with the chopped iceberg wedge. The bacon is super thick and plentiful as is the blue cheese,” one writes.