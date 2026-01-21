Diners share the chain restaurants serving the best Western BBQ burgers.

There is something about a Western burger that just does it for me. My ex-husband couldn’t understand why I liked the combination of BBQ sauce, bacon, and cheese on a burger instead of the old-fashioned American burger. But obviously, I’m not the only one who appreciates it. There are a handful of chains serving delicious Western burgers that diners buy again and again. Here are the 7 best Western BBQ burgers at chain restaurants, according to diners.

Carl’s Jr. Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Carl’s Jr. has one of the most popular Western hamburgers. “They kinda set the standard for … a western bacon with cheese,” writes one Redditor. “The whole idea of a burger with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon, and onion rings is genius,” adds another.

Hardee’s Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Hardee’s is basically the same as Carl’s Jr. and has an equally delicious Western Bacon Cheeseburger. It comes with BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, and also fried onion rings, a smoky, messy, and satisfying combination, diners maintain.

Red Robin Whiskey River BBQ

The Red Robin Whiskey River BBQ burger is so legendary that there are endless copycat recipes online. The burger comes with crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, and a bold Whiskey River® BBQ sauce. “Red Robin’s whisky river BBQ burger always slaps,” one commenter said. “Red Robin, 100 percent,” another said.

Shake Shack SmokeShack

My go-to burger at Shake Shack is the SmokeShack. While you have to add BBQ sauce, the made-to-order quarter-pound patty of 100% Angus beef is topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun, and it’s super tasty.

The Habit

Habit Burger & Grill has a delicious BBQ Bacon Char Burger with cheese. “The Habit,” a reviewer on Reddit said. “Habit is my favorite. Super consistent and they always have the good seasonal sandwiches to try,” another stated.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smashburger BBQ Bacon Smash

The Smashburger BBQ Bacon Smash is a popular, flavor-packed burger featuring a smashed beef patty with a caramelized crust, topped with crispy applewood-smoked bacon, melty cheese (often cheddar or American), and sweet, tangy BBQ sauce, sometimes with added crispy fried onions or jalapeños for extra crunch and spice. “I always order that one with extra sauce. Not optional IMO,” a Redditor says.

Wendy’s BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

The BBQ Bacon Melt Double Cheeseburger features two fresh quarter-pound beef patties nestled in a soft, golden brioche-style bun, layered with crispy onions, crisp pickles, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, a rich cheese sauce, and a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.