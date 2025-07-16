Costco‘s Instant Savings deals are dropped every month for a limited time. This batch of sales generally represents the deepest discounts on the most-shopped items, including laundry detergent, paper towels, coffee, and popular drinks and snacks. The good news? A new batch of sales items is coming in about a week. The bad? The latest sale item round will return to its regular price on July 20. Before they leave, take advantage of the 11 big Costco deals ending this week.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels are always cheaper when you buy them at Costco. However, this month, they have been extra affordable. A 12-pack of the 2-ply, super-absorbent 103-sheet rolls is $5.60 off through the end of the month, so I will throw a few of them into my cart.

Bridgestone Tires

One of the major membership perks at Costco is the unparalleled deals in the Costco tire department. Right now, there is an amazing promo going on. Save $80 on a set of Bridgestone tires over $900 or $60 on a set $899 and below. And get this, the installation package is included in the price.

NESCAFE Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee

Costco shoppers are obsessed with NESCAFE Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee, House Blend, Light-Medium Roast, currently $5 off, $14.69 if you order online, plus shipping and handling, or less in stores. “I have been drinking this coffee for several years, there is a large package at an affordable price. I like instant coffees and not strong ones. I recommend it,” writes one shopper. “Principally a fresh brewed coffee drinker I don’t like instant coffees that much but when an instant can provide a quick fix when brewing isn’t practical, Taster’s Choice comes the closest to matching a good brewed coffee,” another adds.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Lemon Lime and White Peach

I get super dehydrated in the summer; sometimes, plain water doesn’t cut it. This variety pack, a 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Passion Fruit, which comes with 15 individually packaged Lemon Lime and 15 White Peach, saves me from dehydration repeatedly. Normally $29.99, it is $8 off, bringing the price down to $21.99, including shipping and handling.

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars are a splurge-worthy ice cream treat. Currently, the box of 15 is $3.50 off, but won’t be for long. The cool, sweet ice cream bars have been pleasing Costco shoppers for years, so don’t miss out on the deliciousness.

Vita Coco, Coconut Water

Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes for those who don’t like hydration packets. The 18-pack Vita Coco, Coconut Water case is on major sale through July 20, $5.50 off. “​​This product is terrific! It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle. The value for money is the real cherry on top of this coconut sundae. Every hydrating sip reminds me of lounging on a sunny beach – minus the airfare! I simply couldn’t be more satisfied with my purchase,” a shopper says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

If you are into fancy mineral water, San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is an affordable luxury. Get 24 bottles of 16.9 fluid ounce servings of the sparkling water for $5.50 off, with a limit of 10.

SunChips Whole Grain Variety Pack

The SunChips Whole Grain variety pack has 30 bags of the brand’s most popular flavors: 10 Harvest Chedder, 8 Garden Salsa, 7 Original, and 5 French Onion. Right now, the box is just $16.99 after $5 off. “Best deal on Sun chips,” writes one shopper. “Sun chips are the best tasting healthy chips! This packaging gives you the choice of flavors in a good size serving bag and 30 count is perfect for distribution to share with shut in friends.”

Philips Sonicare Premium Plaque Control, Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads

I always buy my replacement heads at Costco and wait for them to go on sale. Philips Sonicare Premium Plaque Control, Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads, Soft Bristle, 8-count, is $15 off, $49.99 online. “We’ve been using Sonicare since our dental hygienist recommended the device over 20 years ago. We’ve bought maybe 3 different body units each in that time, which is pretty good durability, about 7 years or more for each unit. I suspect Sonicare makes it’s best profit selling the brushes, but that is okay with us. They are of good quality, easy to install and remove, and the cost is insignificant compared to all the very expensive dental repairs we have avoided over the years,” one shopper writes.

Celsius Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

Celsius energy drinks are my go-to energy drinks. I was so excited to find that the Celsius Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack is now at Costco. Guess what? It’s on sale for $6 off. It comes with all the retro, fruity energy drink flavors I like: six cans each of Tropical Vibe, Peach Vibe, Retro Vibe.

Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack

Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack has everything you need to host a gourmet BBQ. The USDA Choice Combo Pack has 11.5 pounds of meat and 12 large steaks (4 New York strips, 4 filet mignon, and 4 ribeyes). Take $110 off for $249.99, including shipping and handling.