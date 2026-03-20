5 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Mozzarella Sticks Than Any Other Chain

See where to find the most massive, crispy, and cheesy mozzarella sticks at popular restaurant chains.

Pretty much everyone likes mozzarella sticks. They are one of the least controversial items on the appetizer menu: little sticks of mild mozzarella cheese, lightly seasoned and coated in breadcrumbs, then baked or fried. They are super shareable, dippable, and simply delicious. Where can you get the biggest ones when dining out? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the biggest fried mozzarella sticks.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Hot Mozz

Dave’s Hot Chicken got put on the map for its delicious, spicy chicken. But did you know that you can get massive, thick spice-dusted mozzarella sticks, equally spicy? Dave’s Hot Mozz can be served as a single piece or in multiples. Each is a single “golden fried, mozzarella plank. Crispy, cheese-pully, delicious!” You also choose your heat level, ranging from no spice and lite mild to extra hot or the spiciest, the Reaper.

Arby’s Fried Mozzarella

Not everyone goes to Arby’s for roast beef sandwiches. “Hands down Arby’s it the only reason I go,” one Redditor says. “Yeah Arby’s is the best by far,” another states, noting the marinara sauce is delicious. “Yep. They also go so good with their honey mustard as well.. sooo fatty lol,” another adds. “I think Arby’s beats all of them. Battered mozzarella sticks are sooo much better than typical bread crumb ones,” a third agrees.

Chili’s Mozzarella Rectangles

Lots of people love Chili’s. “My fav is Chili’s. Big rectangles. Big cheese taste with a great coating. But it’s their marinara sauce that puts theirs on top. It is SO good. I wish I could get that sauce to take home and use for spaghetti,” says a Redditor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Castle Mozzarella Sticks

And, don’t forget to order mozzarella sticks at White Castle. “White Castle is the goat. Definitely worthy trying if one is near you,” one Redditor proclaims. “Yes and I hate everything else White Castle serves,” another agrees. “Marinara sauce so good i use it for my fries too,” a third chimes in.

Red Robin Cheesy Mozzarella Twists

The Mozzarella Twists at Red Robin are also a hit: Panko-breaded long sticks with great pull. “Just had the mozzarella twisters from Red Robin last week and they deserve one of the top spots rightfully,” says a Redditor.