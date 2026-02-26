Crispy on the outside, melty real mozzarella inside.

If you were ever a kid, mozzarella sticks were likely your go-to appetizer when dining out. I am not even a huge mozzarella-sticks person, but there is something so entirely nostalgic about the breaded, fried cheese chunks that brings me back to childhood in the best way. You can recreate the magic at home by picking up a box of frozen mozzarella sticks at the grocery store. If you want to prepare them restaurant style, most shoppers recommend investing in an air fryer. What kind should you buy? Here are the 7 best frozen mozzarella stick brands made with real cheese, according to shoppers.

TGI Fridays Frozen Mozzarella Sticks

If you want to make gooey, cheesy restaurant-style sticks at home in the air fryer, pick up a bag of TGIF Mozzarella Sticks Frozen Snacks with Marinara Sauce, which are the chef’s kiss per shoppers. “The best mozzy’s & sauce,” a shopper writes. “The marinara sauce had an amazing flavor, and you get plenty. The breaded on these gets very crispy and holds the cheese in well!”

Farm Rich Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Farm Rich Mozzarella Cheese Sticks are as good as it gets, according to shoppers. One Redditor rates these 10 out of 10. “Soooo goood. Either with prego sauce or, mustard or even bbq sauce. Doesn’t matter . Just make sure you cook it for 17 minutes for the perfect bake ! Any longer it breaks open !!! Highly recommended,” they said. “Best frozen mozzarella sticks,” another agrees.

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks with a Crispy, Seasoned Breading are a Costco freezer section find. “I think they are the best store bought mozz sticks I have found anywhere,” a shopper declares. “I’ve been eating these for a while and I love them,” one Redditor says. “They’re equivalent to most mozzerella sticks I buy at a restaurant. So whenever I get the urge to add mozz sticks to a pizza order, I break these out instead,” another says.

Feel Good Foods Mozzarella Sticks

Feel Good Foods Mozzarella Sticks are a popular option at Target. Shoppers love that they are made without gluten. “I haven’t had mozzarella sticks in over a year since becoming GF. These taste almost exactly like the gluten mozzarella sticks that I remember from Applebee’s. The “bread” crumbs have a great texture and flavor. This is my new favorite GF snack!” one writes. “Super easy to make and I love the taste! Crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Market Pantry Frozen Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Market Pantry Frozen Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are another popular Target option. “These are very good and bake up well. Tasty too. Crispy out of the oven. Love the party size, especially at holiday time. Make my own marinara for it. But dip in what you enjoy too,” a shopper says. “I have tried so many brand of mozzarella sticks, and these by far are the best tasting ones out there. They are crispy baked in the oven at 450° between 9-10 minutes. I admit I was shocked that a store brand such as Market Pantry was this good!!” another adds.

Trader Joe’s Mozzarella Sticks

Trader Joe’s Mozzarella Sticks are high-quality, real cheese bites that cook up perfectly. “Trader Joe’s mozzarella sticks are pretty damn good and come out great in my air fryer,” a shopper confirms.

Walmart Great Value Brand

Lots of shoppers rally around the Walmart Great Value Brand. “Late to the party but Walmarts great value brand frozen mozzarella sticks are phenomenal. The cheese pull is crazy and there is the perfect ratio of breading to cheese. And it’s not just you bite into it and it’s halfway hollow. That thing is full. Haven’t tried them in the oven but in the air drier they do amazing and the best part is they only take like 5 minutes to cook. And maybe it’s just my air frier but I usually put mine in for an extra minute or so, but really the only way you’re gonna find the best way to cook anything is with trial and error so don’t feel like you gotta do it my way,” a Redditor declares.