Discover the 4 best chain restaurants serving up massive, fully loaded nacho mountains.

While you can find nachos on most appetizer menus, the Mexican-inspired shareable isn’t always good. Soggy chips (or not enough of them), a lack of toppings, the wrong ones, or simply too-small servings at a too-high price point are common complaints. Where can you get the best nachos when dining out? Here are 4 chain restaurants serving the biggest nacho mountains.

Yard House Chicken Nachos

The chicken nachos are one of the most popular menu items at Yard House. The massive shared appetizer platter comes with pinto beans, cheddar, monterey jack, tomato, cilantro, onions, guacamole, sour cream, house-pickled jalapeños, guajillo chile, chipotle & tomatillo pepper sauces.”I love their chicken nachos! They are really good but it’s a huge portion. I’ll sometimes get it as a meal for myself and can never finish it!” one person writes on Facebook. And “the cheese pull” is something special that someone noted. “The chicken nachos during happy hour has got to be the best value item EVER. For 7.50 for a big ahh plate of nachos in this economy? Can’t beat it,” a Yelper says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Cheesecake Factory Factory Nachos

The Factory Nachos at The Cheesecake Factory is a huge platter of crispy chips covered with melted cheese, guacamole, red chile sauce, sour cream, jalapenos, green onions, and salsa – and the protein of your choice. “Had nachos at dozens of places but The Cheesecake factory has the best IMO,” one foodie writes in a Facebook post.

Buffalo Wild Wings Ultimate Nachos

Bar restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings might be popular for chicken wings, but the double-layered cheese mountain nachos are also a hit. “I love me some chicken ultimate nachos from bww…and my favorite,” a Facebooker says. It comes with house-made tortilla chips loaded with hatch queso, cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled hot peppers, crema, cilantro, and salsa.

BJ’s Brewhouse Piranha Pale Nachos

BJ’s Brewhouse nachos are a popular order at the beer-centric restaurant. Diners love them loaded with the Piranha Pale chili. You can also get a more basic version with crispy corn tortilla chips | housemade sriracha queso, melted jack and cheddar cheese, housemade guacamole, sour cream, fire‑roasted salsa, jalapeños, and pico de gallo. “Deep Dish Nachos with Piranha Pale Ale Chili was so good. I love it when they bring it as if it’s an appetizer to share. Like, nah this is MINE,” one person writes on Instagram.