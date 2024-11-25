10 Amazing Black Friday Restaurant Deals You Can Score This Year

Black Friday isn't just a great opportunity to buy discounted clothing, home goods, and groceries. It's also the perfect occasion to treat yourself and your loved ones to delicious food and drinks at a discount. Plenty of national restaurant chains will be running their own Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions and deals, from half-off sandwiches to $1 breakfast deals. Here's where to eat to take advantage of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday restaurant deals, whether you're out and about at an outlet mall or shopping on Amazon from the comfort of your couch.

Arby's

On Cyber Monday, Arby's Rewards members can score 50% off any a la carte sandwich, gyro, wrap, or burger (no customizations). The offer will be valid online only and will expire on Dec. 2. This excludes delivery orders.

Baskin Robbins

At Baskin Robbins, the Thanksgiving festivities will go on all weekend. Use code CHILL for online or in-app orders to get $5 off any order of $15 or more. Think scoops, shakes, sundaes, or even a Capuccino Blast to help fuel your shopping trips. The offer expires on Dec. 2.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wouldn't it be great to munch on some wings as you shop from the comfort of your own home? Buffalo Wild Wings thinks so, too, and is offering a bundle of 20 boneless wings and a large fry for $16.99 this weekend. The offer is valid through Dec. 1.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering an excellent deal on breakfast from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2 for its rewards members. If you buy one Wake-Up Wrap (and there are several options on the menu: bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or no meat), you'll get a second one for just $1.

Sonic

On Cyber Monday, Sonic is treating customers to half-price shakes in any size and flavor. Grab any Classic or Master Shake and enjoy the classic treat as you browse any last-minute deals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Salad and Go

Salad-centric chain Salad and Go is celebrating Black Friday, with $5 salads or wraps when you purchase five or more. As part of their "Fuel Your Team" promotion, launched in partnership with the NFL legend Troy Aikman, the chain encourages you to fuel up for the busy holidays with healthy meals at an affordable price. You can basically get 5 meals for as little as $25. The offer is valid on Nov. 29 only.

P.F. Chang's

Starting on Black Friday and through Tuesday, Dec. 3, P.F. Chang's is offering $10 off any $50+ purchase, whether you're dining in on of the restaurants or ordering online. To redeem, just mention the offer to your server on the spot or use the code BFCM10 at checkout if ordering online.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's is planning a major hoopla in collaboration with Walmart for Black Friday 2024. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, the chain will display an ad for its mouthwatering Zax Packz group meal on every single TV screen at 1,200+ Walmart locations across the Southeast. Customers will be able to scan the QR code within the ad to download the chain's app and redeem 20% off the Zax Packz meal. The meal features 20 chicken fingers or boneless wings, large fries, 4 slices of Texas toast, and 4 dipping sauces of your choice.

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls will be offering two separate but equally enticing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. On Nov 29, the chain is offering $3 off orders of $15 or more. The offer is valid for Playa Rewards members, and you can sign up on the same day to redeem. Then on Dec. 2, customers can score $5 off orders of $25 or more, and again, you can redeem the offer if you're a rewards member. And if you feel like decking yourself out in the chain's apparel, use the code CYBERMONDAY for 35% off.

Firehouse Subs

The popular sandwich chain is offering a BOGO deal on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. On Nov. 29, enjoy a free medium sub with a purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and a drink, and on Dec. 2, you'll score a BOGO deal with any purchase of a medium sub. The offers are available in-app and online.