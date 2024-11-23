20 Restaurant Chains Open on Thanksgiving Day

Cooking a Thanksgiving feast can be a daunting task. Luckily, you don't have to do it alone—or at all.

While many businesses will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, plenty of restaurants will keep their doors open. Some will be dishing up traditional Thanksgiving recipes, complete with turkey and all of the fixings. Others will offer meal bundles with dishes you can simply heat in your oven and serve to your guests. And then there are places that will just serve their standard menu options in case a turkey dinner doesn't appeal to you on Nov. 28.

Whether you're thinking about foregoing a home-cooked meal for the holiday or you'd like to supplement your dinner with some restaurant-prepared options, plenty of spots have you covered. From steakhouses to fast-food joints, here are 20 restaurant chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Restaurant Chains Open on Thanksgiving

Cracker Barrel

In addition to offering its popular heat-and-serve meals, Cracker Barrel is keeping its doors open during normal business hours on Thanksgiving Day. Most locations open at 7 a.m. and close around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. However, because hours can vary by location, you'll want to check your nearby restaurant on Cracker Barrel's website.

Starting at 11 a.m., the restaurant will offer its classic Homestyle Turkey 'n Dressing meal for dine-in and takeout customers. This starts at $16.99 and comes with roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole with pecans, and cranberry relish. The meal also includes a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, a refillable beverage, and a slice of pumpkin pie. There's also the Premium Homestyle Turkey 'n Dressing Meal, which starts at $20.49 and includes a choice of wine, beer, or a mimosa.

Applebee's

If you're craving a burger, wings, or a Bourbon Street Steak on Nov. 28, Applebee's will be open during the holiday. However, there may be reduced hours, so you'll want to confirm your local restaurant's holiday hours before swinging by.

Bob Evans

Once again, Bob Evans will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Thanksgiving, serving a special holiday meal for guests from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, be sure to double-check your restaurant to see the hours and availability. Additionally, Bob Evans is offering a variety of heat-and-serve meals that you can pre-order right now.

Denny's

Denny's will be open during the holiday, but you'll want to check your specific location to confirm the hours. At the restaurant, you can enjoy holiday dishes like the Turkey Feast Sandwich or Turkey Dressing Dinner.

You can also opt for the take-home Holiday Turkey Bundle, which starts at $54.99. This heat-and-eat meal includes a carved turkey breast, stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of another side. You can purchase one of these bundles until Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

Golden Corral

This buffet chain will be open on Thanksgiving Day and serving up holiday options like carved roasted turkey, carved glazed ham, and a brand-new carved pork roast. Customers can enjoy these festive proteins in addition to other holiday staples like stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and cranberry sauce.

IHOP

If you're craving a fresh stack of pancakes on Thanksgiving Day, you can take comfort in knowing that IHOP locations will be open. However, you'll want to double-check your restaurant's hours online before leaving your house.

Ruby Tuesday

Most Ruby Tuesday locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, as noted on the chain's website. However, hours may vary by location, so you'll want to confirm your restaurant's details ahead of time.

Besides keeping its doors open during the holiday, Ruby Tuesday is offering a couple of deals. Customers can enjoy $6 drink deals all day from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1. Additionally, customers who purchase a gift card valued at $50 or more will receive a $25 bonus card. This offer will be available from Nov. 28 through Dec 2.

Ruth's Chris

Ruth's Chris will be open for Thanksgiving Day, serving a special three-course meal. This is complete with a choice of soup or salad, oven roasted turkey with classic trimmings, a choice of a side dish, and pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream. If you'd prefer to eat at home, the steakhouse chain is also offering holiday bundles that you can warm up and enjoy. These start at $175 and are only available on Nov. 27 from 12 pm. to 4 p.m. Customers must order at least 48 hours in advance.

The Capital Grille

If you're seeking an upscale dining experience, the Capital Grille will be open and serving a Thanksgiving meal in addition to its full dinner menu on Nov. 28. Enjoy dishes like slow-roasted turkey with gravy, brioche sage stuffing, and French green beans with marcona almonds. The Capital Grille is also offering a selection of prepared side dishes for those who'd prefer to do carryout. These serve four people and cost $135.

Fogo de Chão

This Brazilian steakhouse chain will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. At the restaurant, guests can enjoy dishes like roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian apple and sausage dressing, and cranberry relish. There's also the option to order Thanksgiving packages to-go. These meals serve at least six people and include the same holiday menu items served at the restaurant.

Brio Italian Grill

Brio Italian Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 28. During the holiday, the restaurant chain will offer a traditional Thanksgiving menu in addition to Italian favorites like Pasta Brio and Lobster & Shrimp Fettuccine. There will also be a kids menu with a classic turkey dinner served in smaller portions.

Not looking to dine in? Brio is also offering two Thanksgiving feasts to-go—one that serves four to five people and another that serves eight to 10 people.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Brio sibling Bravo! Italian Kitchen will also be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The chain is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu and a kids Thanksgiving menu, in addition to its regular menu. Customers also have the option to order Thanksgiving meal packages to-go.

Maggiano's Little Italy

Maggiano's is keeping its doors open on Thanksgiving Day and will serve a three-course family-style meal. This is complete with a salad, two entrées, two pastas, two sides, and two desserts.

Maggiano's customers can also opt for hot and cold prepared carryout bundles, which serve four to five people. The cold option costs $210 and is available for pickup on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. The hot bundle costs $220 and is available for pickup on Nov. 28. Customers must place their order by 8 p.m. the night before pickup.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

This popular seafood restaurant is serving slow roasted turkey on Thanksgiving Day. The chain will be serving options from its special Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering dishes like French green beans with sun dried tomatoes, brioche sage stuffing, and cranberry chutney. In case you're craving steakhouse favorites, Eddie V's full menu will be available in addition to the Thanksgiving offerings.

McDonald's

If a Big Mac craving happens to strike on Thanksgiving Day, fast-food fans can take comfort in knowing that McDonald's will have locations open. However, because hours can vary, you'll want to check your location ahead of time.

Wendy's

Wendy's notes on its website that many of its restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving. However, you'll want to visit the chain's location finder to check the most up-to-date information about your restaurant and its hours.

Burger King

Like numerous chains, Burger King's hours vary by location. If you're craving a Whopper on Thanksgiving, be sure to check your location's hours before heading off to the drive-thru.

Popeyes

You can satisfy your fried chicken fix on Thanksgiving Day, as many Popeyes restaurants will be open during the holiday, though you'll want to confirm your restaurant's hours. Additionally, while Popeyes Cajun-style Thanksgiving turkey is no longer available for digital pre-ordering, the bird is still available for pickup at the restaurant.

Starbucks

Many Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. However, the hours may be shortened for the holiday, so double-check with your store before leaving to grab your Cran-Merry Refresher, Peppermint Mocha, or Caramel Brulée Latte.

Dunkin'

If you're in need of a Cookie Butter Cold Brew on Thanksgiving Day, Dunkin' stores will be open on Nov. 28. However, this can vary by location, along with the hours, so you'll want to call ahead or check the chain's app to confirm if your store is open.