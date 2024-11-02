20 Costco Black Friday Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to shift into another mode: holiday shopping. While this is a notoriously expensive time, retailers are alleviating some of the burden on shoppers' wallets by rolling out some exciting deals. For Costco members, the warehouse club is offering some can't-miss holiday discounts for four weeks straight—and that's not even including the deals from its monthly coupon book, which are available until Nov. 17.

Earlier this week, BlackFriday.com shared Costco's "Holiday Savings," which are available from Nov. 1 through Dec. 2. Throughout the month, the warehouse club will release a collection of deals covering various categories like groceries, kitchen appliances, technology, furniture, clothing, and jewelry. Additionally, Costco will offer online-only deals on Nov. 28 since it will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will then release its Black Friday weekend sales from Nov. 29 until. Dec. 2. Then, on Dec. 2, aka Cyber Monday, Costco will launch its online-only deals.

Whether planning your Thanksgiving menu, searching for Christmas gifts, or looking to treat yourself to something new, Costco can help you find what you need. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals—and early Black Friday deals—you can score.

Remember that some discounts are only available at your local warehouse, while others are solely offered online. Additionally, prices can vary by location, with online prices typically being more expensive than the cost of shopping in-store

Nov. 1 – 17

Sanders Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Nutrition : (About 2 Pieces)

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sanders Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels are no stranger to shopper praise, and lucky for fans of the sweet treat, they're now on sale for $3.80 off, bringing the cost down to just $8.69 at the warehouse. The discount applies to the brand's 36-ounce containers of dark and milk chocolate sea salt caramels. These are made with kettle-cooked caramel and sprinkled with salt crystals for the final touch.

Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Nutrition : (Per 1 Roll with Icing)

Calories : 330

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 4 g

As the temperatures fall, the need for comfort food becomes ever-so present. And what's cozier than a plate of warm cinnamon rolls fresh out of the oven? Lucky for the cinnamon roll fans, Costco is giving the Annie's organic variety a $4.50 markdown, bringing the price down to $10.49 at the warehouse. Each box includes three cans that make 15 cinnamon rolls. To complete the rolls, each box also comes with icing.

Rao's Marinara Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup)

Calories : 90

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 1 g

Rao's is widely celebrated for its marinara sauce. And now, fans of the kitchen staple can rejoice because this product is getting a $3 discount. Regularly priced at $11.89, this two-pack of 28-ounce jars now costs just $8.89 at the warehouse.

Crown Maple Organic Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tablespoons)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 0 g

Whether drizzled on pancakes, added to oatmeal, or mixed into salad dressing, maple syrup is a staple ingredient—especially during the fall. Now, you can score Crown Maple's Bourbon Barrel, which has generated buzz among shoppers, for $4.30 off, bringing the in-store price down to $11.49. According to Crown Maple, the syrup is aged in barrels that had super-premium eight-to-10-year-old bourbon. This allows "the distinctive flavors & aromas of bourbon, smoky oak, graham cracker, brown butter & creamy vanilla to infuse from the oak."

Carr's Table Water Cracker Assortment

Nutrition :

Original Crackers (Per 4 Crackers)

Calories : 50

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there are several upcoming occasions that will call for a holiday charcuterie board. If you're looking to add some crackers to your selection of accoutrements, consider purchasing a box of Carr's Table Water Crackers. After a $4.50 discount, these crackers now cost $8.49. Each box contains six packages of crackers, which include three sleeves of the original, two of the pepper, and one of the sesame.

Henckels 3-Piece Cutting Board Set

On the hunt for some new kitchen tools? Costco is taking $4 of the Henckels 3-Piece Cutting Board Set, bringing the price to $14.99. This breaks down to less than $5 per cutting board. The set is available in white or blue.

Nutribullet Ultra Deluxe Single Serve Blender

Looking for a new blender? This single-serve option from NutriBullet is now $89.99 after a $30 discount. The product includes a 24-ounce cup, a 24-ounce handled travel cup, two 32-ounce cups, three flip top lids, four stainless steel straws, and a cleaning brush.

Ninja Foodi DualZone 6-in-1 10-Quart XL Air Fryer

Costco is giving this Ninja Foodi air fryer a $30 discount, bringing the price down to $119.99. The kitchen appliance features six functions: air fry, roast, bake, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate. It includes two five-quarter baskets, so you can cook two different foods at once, in addition to two broiler racks and two crisper plates.

Nov. 18 – Dec 2

Godiva Assorted Chocolates

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 110

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Planning to make a dessert board soon? Need to buy a gift for a chocolate lover? Godiva's Assorted Chocolates are getting a $5.40 discount starting on Nov. 18, bringing the price down to $12.59 at the warehouse. Online shoppers can get a four-pack of the gold gift boxes featuring a red snap bow. The boxes include 27 pieces of dark, milk, and white chocolate with fillings like hazelnut praline, raspberry, sweet white chocolate ganache, and caramel.

Ghirardelli Peppermint Squares

Nutrition : (Per 3 Squares)

Calories : 200

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

Chocolate and peppermint are a beloved winter flavor pairing, and later this month, you can enjoy the seasonal favorite at a discounted price. Costco is taking $4.30 off Ghirardelli's Peppermint Squares, which are packaged in 20.99-ounce bags. Each one includes individually wrapped squares of white chocolate peppermint bark and dark chocolate peppermint bark.

Amylu Cranberry & Jalapeño Chicken Meatballs

Nutrition : (Per 4 Meatballs)

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 14 g

For a festive, bite-sized appetizer, pick up a package of Amylu's Cranberry & Jalapeño Chicken Meatballs, which are getting a $4 markdown, bringing the price down to $10.89 at the warehouse. Each package includes approximately 60 meatballs, which are fully cooked and made without nitrates, nitrites, gluten, and pork.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Junior's Mini Cheesecakes

Nutrition :

Original Cheesecake (Per 1.5-Ounce Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

Junior's, the New York City-based restaurant chain known for its cheesecake, sells various products at Costco, one being its Mini Cheesecakes. For fans of the bite-sized bakery item, boxes of the treat will be on sale for $7 off. Each package includes 24 mini frozen cheesecakes, which come in three flavors: Original, Chocolate Swirl, and Strawberry Swirl.

The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower

If you're looking to bring something to Thanksgiving dinner or you need to send someone a gift, The Fruit Company's Celebration 8-Box Tower is sure to impress. Priced at $59.99 after a $20 discount, this gift box tower includes the brand's signature Royal Comice pears, green Anjou pears, red Anjou pears, and Fuji apples. It also comes with roasted salted mixed nuts, caramel cashew crunch popcorn, milk chocolate raspberry and toffee truffle bars, and chocolate-covered cherries, blueberries, cookies, and pretzels.

Reynold's Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil

Aluminum foil is a household essential, and Costco is giving you another reason to stock up. The warehouse club is taking $5.30 off its two-pack of Reynold's Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil, reducing the in-warehouse price to $17.69. Each box includes 250 square feet of aluminum foil, so you can wrap up plenty of leftovers, line your baking pans, and keep your dishes warm for numerous meals to come.

Panasonic Countertop Microwave

Just like last year, Costco is taking $30 off its Panasonic Countertop Microwave, reducing the price to $119.99. The kitchen appliance features 1200-watt cooking power, 15 autocook settings, a 12.4-inch turntable, and an easy-to-clean interior.

Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender

Attention, smoothie fans! The Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender getting a $100 discount, coming down to $299.99. This is $250 cheaper than the price list on the brand's website. The kitchen appliance features 10 speeds, a pulse feature, and a digital timer.

Nov. 29 – Dec. 2

Keurig Roaster's Reserve Coffee K-Cup Pods

Calling all Keurig users! Starting on Nov. 29, you can get a $6 discount on the Roaster's Reserve K-Cup Pods, bringing the price down to $23.99 at the warehouse. This limited-edition collection includes 60 recyclable pods, which come in five varieties: Donut Shop Regular Medium Roast Coffee, Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend Medium Roast Coffee, La Colombe Corsica Darker Roast Coffee, Lavazza Classico Medium Roast Coffee, and Green Mountain Dark Magic Dark Roast Coffee. Pick up a box for $23.99!

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

These mozzarella sticks are a hit among Costco customers, and they will soon be on sale for $4.50 off, reducing the in-warehouse price to $11.29. Each five-pound box includes 82 to 92 pieces covered in a crispy seasoned breading. Be sure to pair these with some marinara sauce for a cozy, comforting, cheesy treat.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breasts

Nutrition : (Per 4-oz. Serving)

Calories : 105

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 59 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 25 g

Break out your favorite marinades or seasoning blends and fire up your oven or stove. Costco is taking $5 off its Kirkland Signature's Fresh Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breasts, which normally cost $2.99 per pound at the warehouse. You'll want to note that this selection varies by location.

Ninja SmoothieIQ Blender

If you're looking for a simple blender, consider the Ninja SmoothieIQ Blender, which features low, high, and pulse settings. It also includes a "Smoothie Auto-IQ Program," which "takes the guesswork out of blending," according to the product page. After a $20 markdown, this kitchen appliance comes down to $49.99.