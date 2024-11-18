10 Sam's Club Black Friday Deals You Won't Want to Miss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While the holiday shopping season has already begun, no retail occasion gets more buzz this time of year than Black Friday. If you have a Sam's Club membership, you'll want to keep many deals on your radar before setting foot in the warehouse club.

Throughout November, Sam's Club is offering discounts on various products and holding "doorbuster" events each weekend. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 24, the retailer will offer deals on toys and gifts. Then, on Nov. 27 at 9:01 p.m. EST, Plus members will get early online access to Sam's Club's Black Friday deals, which will be available to club members on Nov. 28, starting at 12:01 a.m. EST.

In a similar fashion, Sam's Club is giving Plus members early access to its Cyber Monday deals from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 30. Club members will be able to shop these deals on Dec. 1. Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will be available until Dec. 2.

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchenware, gift your favorite foodie, or splurge on a new appliance, Sam's Club offers an array of can't-miss Black Friday deals. Here are 10 to keep in mind before you visit your store.

Layered Peppermint Mark Gift Tin

Nutrition information unavailable.

Now that it's finally peppermint season, Sam's Club is giving shoppers another reason to indulge in this festive flavor. The warehouse club is taking $8 off its one-pound Layered Peppermint Bark, bringing the price down to $16.97. Packaged in a festive red tin, this confection features white and dark chocolate peppermint bark blanketed with candy cane crumbles. Serve at holiday parties, give it as a gift, or simply treat yourself to something sweet!

The 13 Best Frozen Foods at Sam's Club Right Now

Chefman Electric Tea Kettle With Tea Infuser

Once again, Sam's Club is discounting the Chefman Electric Tea Kettle for Black Friday. After a $10 markdown, this kitchen appliance will be available for $19.98. With this tea kettle, you can manually choose your preferred temperature from seven presets or select the oil option. Another neat feature is the removable tea infuser, which allows you to steep a whole pot of tea.

Deluxe Hot Cocoa Bomb and Mug Hugger Set

There's no better way to brave the chilly temperatures than by curling up with a hot cuppa cocoa. To help you prepare something extra festive, Sam's Club is selling a Deluxe Hot Cocoa Bomb and Mug Hugger Set for $5 off, bringing the price down to $14.98. Each set includes a silicone mold to make four cocoa bombs, one melting pot, stainless steel mug hugger cookie cutters, recipes, tools, and more. It's important to note that food items aren't included in this kit, so you'll need to supply the chocolate for the cocoa bombs.

10 Best Member's Mark Products at Sam's Club Right Now

Viking 13-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Looking for some new pots and pans? Viking's 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is about to go on sale for $199.98 after a $50 discount. Each set includes two fry pans with lids, two saucepans with lids, a four-quart stock pot with a lid, a 5.2-quart sauté pan with a handle and lid, an eight-quart stock pot with a lid, and a stainless steel colander strainer.

Member's Mark 11-Piece Ceramic Modern Ceramic Cookware Set

If you're searching for nonstick cookware, Sam's Club is giving this Member's Mark cookware set a $40 discount, bringing the price down to $119.98. Each 11-piece set is complete with a 9.5-inch fry pan, an 11-inch fry pan, a two-quart covered saucepan with a lid, a three-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a six-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a four-quart deep sauté pan with a lid, and a multi-function stainless steel basket. Additionally, this set comes in multiple colors, including cream and gray.

12 Most Over-the-Top Costco Holiday Gifts in 2024

Frigidaire Stainless Steel Microwave

Heat up or defrost your food quickly with a brand-new microwave. Sam's Club is offering this stainless steel option for $69.87 after a $20 discount. This kitchen appliance puts out 1,000 watts and features 10 adjustable cooking settings and six quick-cook menu options.

Keurig Mini Coffee Maker

For a quick and easy cup of coffee, many people swear by Keurig coffee makers, and one is about to go on sale. At Sam's Club, Keurig's K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is getting a $20 discount and will be available for $49.98. This appliance is just five inches wide, taking up minimal space on your kitchen counter. Plus, it comes in four colors: black, white, red, and aqua.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried 10 K-Cup Coffee Brands & the Best Was Smooth, Strong and Cheap

Pogo 32-Ounce Tritan Water Bottles, 3-Pack

Reusable water bottles are an absolute essential, especially when you're on the go. And on Black Friday, Pogo's three-pack of Tritan Water Bottles will be on sale for $9.98 after a $5 markdown. These 32-ounce water bottles are crack- and stain-resistant and feature a flip lid with a plastic straw. Each pack includes three water bottles in different colors. Choose from storm, black, and gray or purple, pink, and blue.

Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine & Capsules

Grab your favorite liquor and a glass. Sam's Club is taking $70 off the Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine, which brings the price down to $219.98. This product includes six cocktail capsules, which you can insert into the Bartesian drink mixer machine. Choose your preferred strength and press mix. According to the brand, "the system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and mixes your cocktail in seconds." Cheers to that!

18 Best Sam's Club Holiday Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

Make soft-serve ice cream, yogurt, and other frozen desserts at home with Cuisinart's Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, which will cost $69.98 after a $30 discount. This appliance is fully automatic, so all you need to do is add your ingredients and turn the dial to create your frozen dessert. Just be sure to place the mixing bowl in the freezer at least 12 hours before making your sweet treat.

According to the brand, this ice cream maker makes one-and-a-half quarts of frozen dessert in as little as 20 minutes and comes with three built-in topping dispensers. Fill them with sprinkles, chocolate chips, and more!