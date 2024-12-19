Beloved Build-Your-Own Pizza Chain Opening 25 New Locations

Among the many pizza chains expanding their presence in 2024 is one popular fast-casual spot that's best known for its customizable, made-to-order artisanal pizza pies.

This week, Blaze Pizza announced that it has entered an agreement that will bring 25 new restaurants to Southern California. The deal will add new locations to multiple counties, including Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, and San Diego. Four of the new locations are slated to open in 2025.

Blaze inked this deal with SoCal Blazers, Inc., which is led by Reza Medali, Mehdi Khosh, and Ryan Kosh. Medali has been a Blaze franchisee for over 10 years and operates 21 locations in the Southern California region.

"Blaze Pizza sets the standard for Fast Fire'd artisanal pizza, with an unbeatable menu and a leadership team that truly supports its franchisees," Medali said in a press release. "I'm thrilled to bring even more Blaze locations to Southern California, a region that already embraces Blaze's bold flavors and exceptional dining experience."

Since it was founded in Pasadena, Calif., in 2011, the chain has grown to 300 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. Known for its build-your-own pizza created on an assembly line, Blaze lets customers choose from a selection of more than 45 toppings, such as grilled chicken, roasted garlic, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, and hand-torn basil. The pizza dough is made fresh every day.

While Blaze is best known for its pizza, customers can also order salads, cheesy breads, meatballs, and desserts, such as a s'mores pie and cinnamon bread.

News of the deal comes just over a month after Blaze shared that it had inked a five-unit development agreement with Red Phoenix Group, LLC. This Southern California expansion is targeting Ventura, Santa Barbara, and the Upper San Fernando Valley, with the first two locations expected to open in 2025.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beyond growing its footprint, Blaze has made some notable changes to its menu this year and announced its "most significant menu revamp" this past May. As part of the upgrade, Blaze replaced its 12-year-old signature pizza menu with a new selection of chef-inspired pies.

Blaze isn't the only pizza chain with major expansion plans underway. San Francisco-based Slice House by Tony Gemignani currently has 150 restaurants in development, with plans to open in several markets, including Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Idaho, and Tennessee.